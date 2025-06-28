Debut book The Liar’s Guide by Sanjay Shukla explores the humour and psychology behind everyday lies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28: Sanjay Shukla (S.J.), a Hyderabad-based writer and content professional, has released his debut book The Liar's Guide: How to Lie Effectively and Get Away With It – a humorous and culturally rooted take on the everyday lies we all live with. The book is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Notion Press.

In an era where ‘truth' is filtered and fibbing is almost social currency, The Liar's Guide holds up a witty mirror to modern life. From harmless excuses like “I'm five minutes away” to classic workplace jhooth like “I've read the report,” the book explores how we navigate society with small, strategic untruths — often without even realizing it.

“This book is not a manual for deception — it's an honest, funny look at the lies we tell to survive office deadlines, social pressure, and dinner with relatives. It's a celebration of being human — flawed, funny, and occasionally full of it,” says author Sanjay Shukla.

The idea for the book took shape over countless chai breaks and storytelling sessions at old Irani cafés of Hyderabad — places known more for ‘phenkna' (exaggeration) than fact. Drawing inspiration from everyday Indian settings, the book examines why we lie, how we lie, and what these fibs reveal about us.

A seasoned writer with a background in journalism, corporate storytelling, and satire, Sanjay blends sharp observation with desi humour, resulting in a read that is insightful, nostalgic, and laugh-out-loud funny.

Published by Notion Press, the book is available in paperback (₹199), hardbound (₹299), and eBook formats. Currently, the eBook is available exclusively on Amazon Kindle.

About the Author:

Sanjay Shukla (S.J.) is a Hyderabad-based writer with over two decades of experience in journalism, healthcare communication, and storytelling. The Liar's Guide is his debut title, blending wit, satire, and cultural introspection.

About Notion Press:

Notion Press is a global platform created for those who believe in the power of words and their ability to shape the world around us.

The Liar's Guide is available now:

Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/8oA1vPB

Notion Press: https://bit.ly/TheLiarsGuide

