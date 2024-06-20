Deciml is an investment app that aims to fundamentally change the way young Indians perceive investing and make their initiation into the investing ecosystem simpler

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: In spite of growing awareness about investing, popularity of SIPs & ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' and more over the last 2 decades, the percentage of Indian investors remains abysmally low at 3%. Imagine the impact on that number, if the biggest demographic of the country – the Indian youth – were to have a platform that makes investing more inviting for them.

The hesitation to invest, amongst young Indians, is not to do with a lack of intent. The ball drops at actioning this intent due to multiple reasons, primary of which is the misleading narrative that investment requires a significant amount of money, time, research and efforts.

Deciml is built to address and effectively tackle these issues and bridge the gap between intent and action. The app works on the concept of round-up investing, where spare change from every digital transaction is auto-invested into a fund of the user's choice.

For example: if you took an auto and paid ₹75 for it, Deciml will automatically round up this amount to the next 10 i.e. 80 and invest the ₹5 in a Mutual fund of your choice.

This happens for every online transaction; from UPI and card payments, to ATM withdrawals – whenever and however you spend.

Besides rounding up, users can also choose to invest via Daily Deposits (invest automatically, every day – like a daily SIP) or Lump-Sum (invest anytime).

From day 01, Deciml has been working alongside its user base, rather than just hypothesizing and building and has seen growth that is illustrative of this approach – without any marketing or formal launch, Deciml got to 18,000 active users who were collectively investing ₹7L+ per day just through spare change.

Deciml is backed by a clutch of strategic investors that includes creators, entrepreneurs and VCs including Co-Founder & CEO of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal, Founder of Innov8 (acquired by OYO), Dr. Ritesh Malik, CTO of Dunzo, Mukund Jha, and Raunak Munot, Co-founder of the Bombay Shaving Company, as well as influencers/creators like Ranveer Allahbadia, Bhuvan Bam, Zakir Khan, Raj Shamani, Suhani Shah and Varun Thakur.

In 2023, Deciml launched its first-ever marketing campaign featuring their own cap-table investors who also happen to be some of the biggest content creators and influencers in the country.

The campaign, titled The Deciml Influesters Campaign, garnered a lot of attention and applause with an engagement of 1.4M registered in the 5-day duration of the campaign alone. The finale video featuring Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj crossed 1M views within the first 5 hours of posting – an exceptional result for a promotional content piece.

