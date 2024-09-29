Deendayal Port Authority sets new record in cargo handling, crosses 70 MMT ahead of schedule

Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], September 29 : Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, on Sunday announced a significant milestone in cargo handling, achieving 70 MMT this fiscal yeara remarkable feat accomplished 16 days ahead of the previous fiscal.

Last year, the 70 MMT mark was reached on October 14, 2023, highlighting the rapid growth and efficiency improvements at Port.

The port authority, in a statement, said that this achievement reflects the collective efforts and support of all port users and stakeholders, as well as the dedication of port officials, employees, workers, and trade unions.

Several cargos contributed to this impressive growth in cumulative tonnage during the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Imports Category: Phosphoric acid, chemicals, MOP (finished fertilisers), rock phosphate, iron scrap, food grains, iron ore, machinery, sugar, timber, coking coal, and crude oil have all shown an increase in tonnage.

Exports Category: An uptick in the handling of POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants), edible oil, chemicals, food grains, bentonite, salt, oil extractions, silica sand and sesame seeds was recorded.

Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, extends heartfelt congratulations to all port users, stakeholders, trade unions, port officials, employees, and workers for their invaluable contribution in achieving this milestone. He said that their collaboration and unwavering support have been instrumental in driving DPA's success.

"This achievement marks a crucial step in DPA's journey towards excellence, as the port continues to break barriers, set new benchmarks, and contribute to the growth of India's maritime sector," the port authority said in the statement.

