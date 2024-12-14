Deep Ayurveda plans nationwide network of Clinical operations, Distribution network in India/Australia

Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 14: Deep Ayurveda, a trusted name in Ayurvedic manufacturing and clinical operations, is set to launch State wise CFA. District wise Distributors, and also retailers, a chain of exclusive Ayurveda Retail Stores and Clinics across India. Initially, this expansion of Clinical Operations will focus on major metro areas and Tier A, B and C cities, making it easier for people to access authentic Ayurvedic products and treatments that adhere to the company's high standards of quality and effectiveness.

Deep Ayurveda has recently been awarded the title of “Pioneer in Manufacturing of Ayurvedic Medicines” by the Industry & Commerce Minister of Punjab State at the Emerging Punjab MSME Conclave in Nov. 2024

This recognition is a testament to our dedication to producing high-quality, authentic and effective Ayurvedic medicines. We're incredibly grateful to our hardworking team, our supportive partners, and our loyal customers who have made this achievement possible.

Deep Ayurveda has also joined hands with a famous celebrity and Actor Harish Verma. He will not only strengthen our brand but also will help Deep Ayurveda in creating it's foot prints in US Market.

This announcement follows Deep Ayurveda's recent milestone achievement in the Australian market, where the company successfully launched its product range across more than 300 Indian supermarkets and Asian grocery stores. “We're proud to be the first Ayurveda company to establish a full-fledged marketing office and warehouse in Brisbane, Queensland,” said Vishnu Datt Sharma, CEO of Deep Ayurveda. “This allows us to serve Australian customers with a selection of our best offerings, including Ayurvedic Superfoods, Shilajit Resin, and the Vedaxry personal care line.”

A Mission to Provide Authentic, Adulteration-Free Ayurveda

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Baldeep Kour, a well-known Ayurvedic practitioner, and Vishnu Datt Sharma, Deep Ayurveda has a mission to provide genuine, unadulterated Ayurvedic medicines to address both chronic health issues and lifestyle disorders. Recognizing the challenges of adulteration and inconsistencies in Ayurvedic product quality, Dr. Kour was inspired to expand into manufacturing and research in 2014. “As a practitioner, I encountered significant challenges with the quality of available Ayurvedic medicines,” explained Dr. Baldeep Kour. “This led us to build a solid foundation in research and development to create scientifically validated Ayurvedic solutions that meet the highest standards of efficacy.”

Bringing Result-Oriented Ayurveda to Indian Retail

With a legacy of over 18 years in clinical excellence and product manufacturing, Deep Ayurveda's decision to enter the Indian retail market is a natural progression of its mission. The company's Exclusive Ayurveda Stores and Clinics will offer customers a holistic range of Ayurvedic products and treatments aimed at promoting true wellness.

“Our USP lies in our result-oriented approach to Ayurveda,” said Suneel Saxena, COO of Deep Ayurveda. “Our stores will feature an extensive selection of authentic Ayurvedic products, including vegan capsules, tablets, oils, powders, organic herbs, classical Ayurvedic medicines, essential oils, organic spices, and our Vedaxry range of chemical-free personal care products. With this launch, we are making it easier for people to experience the full spectrum of Ayurveda.”

Aiming for 100 Stores, 250 Distributors and placement at 5000 Retail outlets by FY 2024-25 and Future IPO

Deep Ayurveda's expansion plan aims to establish 100 exclusive Ayurveda stores and clinics across India, apart from appointment of 250 Distributors, and placement at about 5000 Retailers by the end of FY 2024-25. This ambitious move is part of the company's larger vision, which includes preparing for an IPO to further strengthen its leadership in Ayurvedic healthcare.

About Deep Ayurveda

With a focus on scientifically backed, result-driven Ayurvedic solutions, Deep Ayurveda combines ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern research to provide quality products that address a wide range of health conditions. Deep Ayurveda is committed to advancing the role of Ayurveda in global wellness.

For more information, please visit deepayurveda.com.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor