Deepak Nitrite’s Q4 net profit falls 20 pc at Rs 202.4 crore

Mumbai, May 28 Specialty chemicals maker Deepak Nitrite Limited on Wednesday reported a 20.3 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY25).

The company posted a net profit of Rs 202.4 crore, down from Rs 254 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange filing.

The decline was mainly due to higher input costs, which impacted earnings even though the company saw a small rise in revenue and operating income.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 2,179.7 crore compared to Rs 2,126.2 crore a year ago.

This modest increase was supported by stable performance across the company’s main chemical segments.

Despite the pressure on profits, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) rose 5 per cent to Rs 316.5 crore from Rs 301 crore last financial year.

The company's EBITDA margin also improved slightly to 14.52 per cent, up from 14.16 per cent in the previous financial year.

In a separate announcement, Deepak Nitrite said that its Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per share (375 per cent on the face value of Rs 2) for the financial year 2024-25.

The dividend will be subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company said in its regulatory filing.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, shares of Deepak Nitrite closed 1.9 per cent lower on Wednesday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Deepak Nitrite, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, is one of India’s chemical intermediate manufacturers.

It serves several industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes. The company operates across multiple product segments such as Basic Chemicals (BC), Fine and Specialty Chemicals (FSC), and Performance Products (PP), with manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

