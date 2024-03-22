Deepinder Goyal Marriage: Zomato CEO Secretly Marries Mexican Model Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has married entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, According to a Moneycontrol report, wedding took place over a month ago. In January, Munoz had shared photos of her touring famous locations in Delhi. Gurgaon-based Goyal 41, co-founded restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato (then known as Foodiebay.com) in 2008 after leaving his job at consulting firm Bain & Company.

Munoz, was born in Mexico and is the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week which she won in the United States in 2022. She was a former model who is now working on her own startup that deals in luxury consumer products. Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz reportedly returned from their honeymoon in February. In her Instagram bio, Munoz says she was born in Mexico and is “now at home in India.” This is Goyal’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi.