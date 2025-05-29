Defence exports to go up after Op Sindoor, says Secretary Defence R&D

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Export of indigenous defence equipment will witness an uptick following Operation Sindoor as it is "war-tested" now, Chairperson of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Samir V Kamat said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit-2025 in the national capital, Kamat said that weapons used during the 'Operation Sindoor' have built confidence among importing countries.

"I am hopeful that exports will increase after Operation Sindoor because now these (equipments) have been war-tested," said Kamat, the Secretary Defence R&D and DRDO chairman.

The Defence R&D chairman said that following the four-day military conflict with Pakistan earlier this month India's defence sector is attracting a lot of attention.

"After Operation Sindoor, I sincerely hope that exports will increase because they have just been tested. Equipment and other countries will show a lot of interest in buying them right now," said Kamat.

He said that India is already exporting defence equipment to over hundred countries and there are possibility that this number will go up after this operation.

"Already we are exporting to hundred countries, then I sincerely hope that this equipment will go to the hundred Countries and some other countries who are not buying us right now will also be interested in buying our equipment right now," he told reporters.

Kamat further added that the recently approved execution model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme will open up the participation of private sector for fighter aircraft development.

The defence ministry had on May 27 approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model, a key step to boost India's indigenous defence capabilities and strengthen the domestic aerospace industry.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the programme through industry partnership.

The Execution Model approach provides equal competitive opportunities to the private and public sectors. They can bid either independently, as joint ventures, or as consortia.

The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country, the statement said.

"In this execution model, the HAL can bid. Private sector can bid. They can also bid as a joint venture. So this will open a participation of private sector four fighter aircraft," Kamat added.

Kamat said that the development should be completed by 2034, and then the production will start by 2035. He said the first prototype flight will be ready by the end of 2029.

Earlier in his address at the CII plenary event, Rajnath Singh said that that under the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, the Government, with industry participation plans to develop five prototypes of the 5th generation fighter aircraft, which will later lead to series production.

Addressing the Annual Summit of the CII in the national capital, Singh said the decision should be considered a milestone in the history of the 'Make in India' programme.

The project, he said, will promote self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the defence field.

Through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme Execution Model, the private sector will get an opportunity to participate in a mega defence project along with public sector companies for the first time.

