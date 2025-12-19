DEI Moves to the Boardroom as Team Marksmen Network Unveils India's First DEI 100 at Symposium 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: The DEI Symposium 2025, organised by Team Marksmen Network, successfully concluded on December 10, 2025, in Mumbai, marking a decisive shift in India's corporate diversity narrative, from compliance-driven conversations to DEI as a strategic business imperative. Against the backdrop of India's evolving growth story, the forum underscored how inclusivity is increasingly shaping innovation, leadership agendas, and long-term organisational performance.

Anchored in the theme "Redefining Inclusion, Powering Progress," the inaugural symposium, emerged as a critical platform for translating intent into impact. Moving beyond symbolic gestures, the discussions focused on data-backed frameworks, accountability, and measurable outcomes. A defining highlight of the event was the unveiling of the DEI 100, India's first structured ranking of organisations leading in diversity, equity, and inclusion, developed in partnership with EY.

The day featured profound insights from a distinguished lineup of speakers who navigated complex themes ranging from ESG integration to regional diversity. The CEO Panel, titled "From Inclusion to Influence," set a strategic tone by exploring how India's leading companies are embedding DEI into their brand and growth strategies. Leaders like Vishal Sharma of Godrej Industries, Manish Jain of Cilicant, Sachin Seth of CRIF, Kartik Nagarajan of Datamatics Business Solutions, and Feroze Azeez of Anand Rathi Wealth, all of whom shared how inclusive practices are becoming central to investor confidence and customer loyalty. The discussion was steered by Dr. Ritu Anand, Former Chief Leadership & Diversity Officer, TCS.

Further discussions examined the geopolitical and workforce shifts reshaping corporate DEI priorities, featuring perspectives from Kinjal Choudhary of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Shivani Negi of Tata Realty, Chetana Patnaik of LTIMindtree, Umar Ali Shaikh, CEO of Atos Solutions and Systems, Rupali Veerkar of NTT Global Data Centers, Renu Jethani of Sutherland, Maira Q of Godrej Capital, Prachi Katiyar of Datamatics, Nishtha Nishant of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, and Alpana Dutta from EY.

A defining moment of the evening, attended by over 150 senior leaders and featuring 35+ distinguished speakers, was the unveiling of the DEI 100, a groundbreaking initiative developed in collaboration with EY. This first-of-its-kind structured ranking recognized organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diverse and equitable environments.

Rishi Kapoor, CEO, Team Marksmen Network, encapsulated the significance of this launch, stating, "DEI is no longer peripheral to organisational strategy. It is integral to organisational growth and success. We are gathered for a pivotal moment; the unveiling of the DEI 100, India's first-ever structured ranking of top Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) leading organizations. We believe this will be a gamechanger."

The ceremony celebrated a vanguard of organizations that have set new benchmarks for the industry. The inaugural class of the DEI 100 included industry heavyweights and innovators such as:

- Wipro Limited

- Godrej Properties

- Eaton

- Godrej Capital Limited

- The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group

- LTIMindtree

- Sonepar India Private Limited

- Sutherland

- Luminous Power Technologies Ltd

- SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd.

- Firstsource Solutions

- Sterlite Copper, Vedanta Limited

- Shriram Properties Limited

- Birlasoft Limited

- Infra.Market

- Raymond Realty

- ACG

- NTT Global Data Centers

- India Factoring and Finance Solution Pvt Ltd

- Datamatics Global Services Limited

- Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Private Limited

- JSW Group

- Avanse Financial Services

- BDO RISE Private Limited

- CILICANT

- Zydus Lifesciences Limited

- CERA Sanitaryware Limited

Click here to view the DEI 100 rankings

The event concluded by celebrating the collective impact of these organizations. It successfully showcased that true leadership in the modern era is defined by the ability to build resilient, "rainforest" cultures where every individual is empowered to contribute. As these leaders return to their organizations, they carry with them not just a recognition, but a mandate to continue championing the transformative power of human diversity.

