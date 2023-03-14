Delegates broadly agreed to draft communique at SAI20 Guwahati meet

The delegates from the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI20) broadly agreed to the 'Zero' draft of the Communique and provided their suggestions to bring out an inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented Communique in the SAI20 summit scheduled to be held in Goa in June.

The delegations in their General Statements agreed on the strong relevance of the priority areas while appreciating the presentations.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, as part of his valedictory address, appreciated the wealth of knowledge gained during the deliberations on the priority areas of Blue Economy and Responsible AI and stressed on the need for collaboration amongst the members for developing and strengthening accountability frameworks.

Murmu highlighted that though each nation has its own unique challenges in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, a good widely replicable knowledge system drawing upon collective wisdom was achievable. The experiences and inputs of the delegates provided a concrete pathway towards tangible outcomes in the form of auditing guidelines and toolkits for effective audits, as well as the SAI20 Communique.

Under India's G20 Presidency, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), as the chair for SAI20-the engagement group of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) of the G20, organised the Senior Official Meeting of the SAI20 Engagement Group (EG) from March 13-15, 2023.

The delegates from the G20 members, guest countries, and invited international organisations were invited to make general statements on the SAI20 Senior Official meetings.

The meeting saw the participation of 38 national and international delegates.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor