Delhi-based Dr. Rohan, CEO of Mahajan Hospital, Announces The Expansion of Their Technological Advances and Procedures

August 30: New Delhi-based CEO of Mahajan Hospital, Dr. Rohan Mahajan, a gastroenterologist (MD, DM), is pleased to announce the expansion of the hospital and the introduction of training for new doctors. The hospital will offer fellowships in endoscopy, colonoscopy, ERCP and therapeutic endoscopy procedures.

The hospital was established in 1995 in West Delhi. It has since progressed to become a full-fledged, NABH-accredited multi-speciality hospital providing high-quality, consistent health care services to its patients.

Since the increase in demand for endoscopic procedures, the team has decided to offer training for new doctors and technicians in this area. The institute is a full-running gastroenterology unit with liver and endoscopy centres equipped with the latest high-end scopes with all diagnostic facilities. The protocol is aimed at introducing new procedures, complete treatment and advanced procedures under one roof.

“We aim to provide the best possible care for our patients. To do this, we need to keep our doctors updated with the latest advancements in medical science. The expansion and introduction of new facilities with fellowships for young doctors will help us move closer to our goal of becoming a centre of excellence for liver and gastroenterology care in Delhi while treating our patients with the top facilities they deserve,” said Dr. Rohan Mahajan.

With his achievements in the field, he aims to bring knowledge and expertise to young doctors by leveraging social media, online media and training sessions.

As it grows, Dr. Mahajan has plans to extend its chains to distinct locations in PAN India, launch learning centres for passionate doctors in the field and introduce advanced technology and techniques to stay ahead of the curve.

About Mahajan Hospital

Mahajan Hospital is a NABH accredited, multi-speciality hospital in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, India, led by MD and CEO Dr. Rohan Mahajan. The hospital offers a wide range of services like endoscopy, colonoscopy, ERCP, fibro scan, capsule endoscopy and USG-guided therapeutic procedures. The hospital is fully equipped with speciality OTs, radiology diagnostic facilities, fully automated computerised labs, vaccination centre and ambulance facilities.

About Dr. Rohan Mahajan

Dr. Rohan Mahajan, CEO and MD of Mahajan Hospital, is a DM Gastroenterologist and has been awarded the fellowship of the American College of Gastroenterology (FACG). He also bagged the award of Best Young Doctor by IMA in 2021 and the Best Worker award by JP IMA. In 2020, he was honoured with the title of best young gastroenterologist by the AVIVA group.

Additionally, his work has been published in numerous articles, papers and publications in international journals. He has performed over 10,000 procedures in different institutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor