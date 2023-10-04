Delhi-based NGO, Janm, Celebrates Seven Years of Empowering Underprivileged Children

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 4: Janm, a beacon of hope and transformation for countless young lives, celebrates seven years of unwavering commitment to providing health and education to underprivileged children. Founded in 2016 by visionary philanthropist Mohit Aggarwal, Janm has become a driving force for positive change, fostering a brighter future for children between the ages of 5 to 15.

From its inception, Janm's mission has been clear: to ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to fundamental rights such as education and healthcare. The NGO's impactful campaigns, including blanket distribution drives during harsh winters, bag distribution initiatives for school essentials, and clothing distribution campaigns, have made a significant difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

Recognizing the pivotal role of education in breaking the cycle of poverty, Janm initiated book distribution programs, opening up a world of knowledge and possibilities for children who had never owned a book before. The NGO's commitment to inclusivity expanded to embrace and support children with special needs and disabilities, marking a significant step towards creating an inclusive society.

Over the years, Janm's impact has grown exponentially, improving the lives of underprivileged children and fostering a sense of community. Volunteers from diverse backgrounds have joined hands with the NGO, embodying the spirit of unity and compassion.

Looking ahead, Janm envisions continued expansion of its reach and impact, ensuring that even more children receive the gift of health and education. Founder Mohit Aggarwal dreams of a world where every child has the opportunity to fulfill their potential, regardless of their circumstances. The NGO remains committed to being a guiding light for young minds, illuminating the path to a brighter and more prosperous future.

Janm's indelible mark on the lives of countless children reflects its unwavering commitment to health and education. Through essential resources and seeds of hope, empowerment, and transformation, Janm continues to write a story of positive change, one child at a time.

