Delhi Board of School Education and MasterG and Daughters Pvt. Ltd. join Hands to Implement Applied Learning Education in Fashion Studies

New Delhi [India], June 24: Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and MasterG and Daughters Pvt. Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce c in the field of Fashion Studies, in alignment with the National Credit Framework (NCRF). The MoU aims to enhance the employability skills of students and provide them with comprehensive knowledge about career opportunities in the fashion industry.The primary objective of this collaboration is to implement Applied Learning Education in the field of Fashion Studies across twelve schools affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education. Starting from the academic session of 2023-24, students from class 9 onwards will have the opportunity to benefit from this unique educational initiative.

Under this partnership, MasterG and Daughters Pvt. Ltd. (MDPL), a socially conscious organization, funded by Acumen Fund, New York, will serve as the implementing and on-field support partner. They have an impressive track record of empowering marginalized communities by offering multilingual and contextually relevant curricula and setting up skill training centers to create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Key Highlights of MasterG and Daughters Pvt. Ltd.:

1. Enrolled over 3500 students in their training programs.

2. Established 29 production integrated skill training centers across 13 states in India with corporate partners namely Tata Power, Sleepwell Foundation, Fena Foundation, Delhi Transco Limited, LNJ Bhilwara Group, NABARD, Nayara Energy, Laudes Foundation, Paramount Wires and Cables and many more.

3. Collaboration with more than 150 fashion brands for ethical and sustainable production orders.

We are now in talks with DBSE to develop the Fashion Curriculum for Class XII of SoSE (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence) Schools across Delhi.

Founder and CEO, Gayatri Jolly, has received several accolades, including the "Empowering Women Entrepreneurs" Award by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Govt. of India, and selection for the 2022 Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) program, recognizing leaders driving positive impact aligned with the UN Global Goals. Jolly has a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design, New York, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, from Babson College, Massachusetts. The collaboration will focus on providing a curriculum aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) levels of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The students opting for Skill Education from 9th standard onwards will receive a 'Skill Certificate' (Micro-credentials) upon successful completion of the training, enhancing their employability prospects.

Gayatri Jolly, Director of MasterG and Daughters Pvt. Ltd., expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Delhi Board of School Education to promote applied learning in Fashion Studies. Our mission is to provide students with practical skills and foster an entrepreneurial mindset to enable sustainable livelihoods."

Delhi Board of School Education Chairperson, EB, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "Our aim is to equip students with real-world skills that prepare them for the competitive job market and offer valuable career opportunities. Through this partnership, we are confident in enriching the learning experience of our students."

The MoU signifies a strong commitment from both parties to empower students and bridge the gap between education and employability in the fashion industry. The collaboration is set to begin in the upcoming academic session, bringing innovative and experiential learning opportunities to students in Delhi.

About Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE): DBSE is a leading educational board in Delhi, committed to providing quality education and fostering holistic development among students.

About Lend a Hand India works in partnership with state governments to integrate skill education with existing school curricula in grades 9 to 12. This education is then supplemented with internship opportunities in local businesses during grades 11 and 12, thereby facilitating the school-to-work transition. Currently working in 24 States/UTs across India, it covers 10,000+ schools, 1 million+ students in partnership with the state governments.

About MasterG and Daughters Pvt. Ltd.: MasterG and Daughters is a socially responsible organization with a vision to create sustainable livelihood opportunities through skill training and innovative curricula.

Website- https://masterg.in/

