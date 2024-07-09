Delhi: BSES urges consumers to be vigilant against online fraudsters

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Power distribution company BSES, which has operations in a large part of Delhi, has put out an advisory asking consumers to be aware of fraudulent calls and messages they may receive regarding bill payments.

In the advisory, it made it clear that they never send messages to consumers nor do they ask for bank account details or any sort of OTP (one-time password).

There have been several instances where consumers were sent messages from unknown sources apprising them of electricity bills and intimating that their electricity connections could be disconnected if the bills were not paid.

To avoid getting scammed, BSES asks consumers not to download unknown or suspicious Apps on someone's instructions over the phone, mail, or messages. Never follow step-by-step instructions on the phone, or provide with OTP, or never pay via unknown payment apps to suspicious numbers or links.

BSES urges its consumers to stay vigilant and exercise utmost caution when dealing with payment requests and only use bona fide BSES-authorized platforms to make payment of their electricity bills.

Moreover, it said its officials will never ask consumers for their bank or credit/debit card details, CVV number, or OTP.

