Delhi: ED attaches properties, Rs 3.68 crore from one on charge of fraudulent payments

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached two immovable properties in Delhi and money worth Rs 3.68 crore from the bank accounts of M/s Sneh Enterprises and its proprietor Sneh Rani, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case of fraudulent payments of Rs 13.43 crore from Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS (RPC, AIIMS).

The enforcement agency initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR filed in 2021 registered by Delhi Police under various sections Indian Penal Code, 1860, against Bijender Kumar, an employee of AIIMS, and others.

During the Covid pandemic, payments were released to one M/s Sneh Enterprises without a supply of 'linen and other store items' to RPC, AIIMS.

An investigation by ED revealed that Bijender Kumar, Junior Administrative Assistant at RPC, AIIMS, and others, in a well-planned conspiracy, generated proceeds of crime by committing cheating/fraud with RPC, AIIMS, New Delhi.

Investigations so far disclosed that during the period of December 2020 to September 2021, Rs 13.43 crore have been embezzled and laundered and proceeds of crime were generated.

Bijender Kumar was working as Junior Administrative Assistant, in RPC, AIIMS and he with the assistance of Program Assistant (Contractual) to Dr Atul Kumar, the then Chief of RPC, AIIMS, raised fake indents and created fake supply orders in favour of M/s Sneh Enterprises.

Further, he created fake delivery challans, including inspection notes and got the amount of Rs 13.43 crore released to M/s Sneh Enterprises, in lieu of illegal gratification, without delivery of any goods, which he invested in the purchase of two immovable properties in Delhi for Rs 70 Lakh.

The proprietor of M/s Sneh Enterprises, Sneh Rani, further transferred the amounts fraudulently received from AIIMS to her other bank accounts and made further payments to various parties. An amount of Rs 2.98 crore has been traced to the bank accounts of M/s Sneh Enterprises and its proprietor.

Further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor