Delhi govt's senior officer awarded 'Best Public Relations Officer' at Media Excellence Awards

A senior officer of the Delhi government -- Kaanchan Azad -- was awarded the 'Best Public Relations Officer' of the year at the 17th Media Excellence Awards 2023 on Friday.

The event was organised by the Media Federation of India. Azad has been awarded for his exemplary media coverage and awareness of the electoral process among the youth of Delhi.

Haryana State Higher Education Council Chairman Brij Kishore Kuthiala and Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh presented the award to Kaanchan Azad, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Azad currently works as the Officer on Special Duty and spokesperson in the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

He had earlier served as press secretary to former Chief Minister of Delhi -- Late Sheila Dikshit. Before serving in Delhi government, he was a senior crime reporter in Delhi. The Media Federation of India is formed by the joint efforts of mediapersons and other famous personalities to promote and honour media personalities of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

