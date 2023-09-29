Delhi-NCR Real Estate will Flourish This Festive Season: Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers Limited

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], September 29: The Delhi-NCR real estate market is set for remarkable growth in the upcoming festive season. As per a recent survey conducted by R&R, buyers have an appreciable enthusiasm for residential real estate investments during the festive period. The festive season is considered one of the most auspicious in Indian households. This period is supposedly considered to bring more luck, wealth and prosperity and that is the reason why people make expensive purchases. Following robust growth in the first two quarters of the year, the real estate sector is set to scale new heights during the upcoming festive season as buyers eagerly anticipate making festive investments, particularly in the residential real estate segment. The mid-segment and luxury housing categories are expected to be the frontrunners in this festive extravaganza.

With its ever-increasing infrastructure and development, Gurgaon stands tall as the most sought-after destination in the Delhi-NCR region. As the research conducted on potential real estate buyers in Delhi-NCR suggests, the real estate sector is poised for unprecedented growth during the festive season. Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers Limited feels that buyers' sentiments point toward a prosperous period for the residential real estate segment. Gurgaon takes the lead as the preferred hotspot, followed closely by Delhi and Noida. As the country gears up for robust growth, a significant number of buyers expressed their eagerness to initiate their home-buying journey during the festive season, given the auspicious value attached to such purchases. Most of the decisions taken for property purchase are ruled by religious sentiments. The festive season is one such period where religious feelings fly high.

A substantial number of residential owners are considering upgrades to larger and more luxurious properties, with a specific focus on the mid-segment and luxury categories. The survey also highlights the emergence of a class of real estate buyers who view home purchases as an integral part of their festive investments. Working professionals constitute the majority of the population and mostly get their mid-term appraisal or huge bonus amount during the Diwali festival. The weather too becomes quite pleasant making it easier for buyers to plan site visits, meet and discuss.

Raheja Developers Limited, one of the region's prominent real estate names, is poised to play a pivotal role in the resurgence of the Delhi-NCR real estate market. With a track record of delivering quality and excellence, the Group has been at the forefront of developing some of the most prominent projects across NCR, particularly along the upcoming Dwarka Expressway. The festive season often brings attractive schemes, and discounts from builders. As a buyer, you can make the most of this opportunity.

Speaking about the commitment of Raheja Developers Limited to the region's growth, Mr. Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers Limited, stated, "We've always been driven by a vision of transforming NCR's real estate landscape. Our projects along the Dwarka Expressway are aimed to providing world-class living spaces that harmonize with the evolving needs of our valued customers. As we witness the Delhi-NCR real estate market regain its leadership position, we are excited to contribute to this growth and continue our legacy of delivering excellence. We have so far delivered 30 million sqft. appx 15700 units including delivered and under-construction."

The strategic locations of projects by Raheja Developers Limited feature innovative designs. Raheja Developers Limited are also known for their unwavering commitment to quality, which makes them a prominent player at the forefront of resurgence in the Delhi-NCR real estate market. As the festive season approaches, the real estate sector in Delhi-NCR is set to undergo a remarkable transformation, with Raheja Developers Limited leading the way in shaping the future of residential real estate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

