Delhi NCR's first Hamleys Play opens at Worldmark Gurgaon

Hamleys - the finest toy shop in the world, and India's leading toy retailer for children is delighted to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated Hamleys Play in Delhi NCR. Bringing the magical experience to Worldmark Gurgaon, it boasts 20+ exciting attractions curated with multi-sensory experience and sprawls across 5000 sq ft.

Since its inception, Hamleys has been an inspirational place that focuses on taking a child's imagination and learning to exceptional heights. The ethos of Hamleys Play is built with storytelling at the heart of it, keeping the traditional play activities alive in the world pacing towards technology.

An unconventional concept, Hamleys Play breathes a whole new life into the traditional idea of play and infuses the liveliness of the outdoors and the never-ending elusiveness of the fantasies of a child's mind. The play area includes unique attractions like India's biggest indoor Water Play Game, The Magic Wall, Delhi's first Scarf Shooter, 10 feet Rock Climbing, Ball Pool, Sand Play and many more. With traditional play, peer interaction and creativity as the main pillars, Hamleys Play incorporates an interactive area for storytelling and DIY activities to encourage kids to let their imagination run wild and participate in engaging activities.

Based on the philosophy of community and parent-child bonding, this one-of-its-kind concept has been built with painstaking attention to detail such that it engages toddlers, kids, and parents alike. It uniquely addresses and delights the play needs of everyone in a secure, clean and safe environment.

It is envisioned as a space bringing gardens and parks to life as it interweaves with the lyrical mysticism and the poetics of a fantasy world. While speaking about the new store launch, Kinjal Shah, Group Vice-President at Hamleys India said, "The play area is designed with innovative concepts to address the demands of the growing appetite for fun. Hamleys Play provides quality, safe and well operated facilities to choose from, especially when addressing the 2-8 age group."

Introducing the 'Little Garden of Poem', the enchanting land of things mystic.Bunny Hooper, a kind gardener, and his family welcomes everyone to their wonderland filled with adventure, and where magic takes place. Depicting a world of surrealism with elements like luxuriant greens, quivering blooms, and the twitches of the Laburnum, it urges one to see beyond imagination.

The world's first Hamleys Play was unveiled in Mumbai, at Jio World Drive , in 2021 and dedicated to kids of 3-8 years age bracket.

For 261 years, Hamleys of London has been The Finest Toy Shop in the World bringing magical experiences and joy to children of all ages. Hamleys' rich history began with William Hamley, a Cornishman from Bodmin, England. William Hamley dreamed of the best toy shop in the world when opening his toy shop at Holborn, London in 1760. Hamleys, in India, has grown to be recognized as a trendsetter for new and magical experiences for children. The brand has 125+ stores spread across 40 cities in the country and is only growing.

Address: Hamleys Play, Worldmark Gurgaon, Sector 65, Gurugram, Haryana 122001Timings: 11 am - 9:30 pmEntry fee: Rs 499 onwards

