Delhi Police and Shikhar organization comes together to establish India 1st community initiative for providing best educational support to the students

November 25: Delhi Police Public Library was started on 22 February 2012 in PS Jamia Nagar- SED. As the 1st pilot project in India to run a library for underprivileged students as a community policing project inside the Police Station. Which was run with tremendous success. All because of Delhi Police and Shikhar NGO partnership, under the able guidance and conceived by Shri Ajay Chaudhary, IPS, Deputy Commissioner- SED, of Police at that time, and project implemented under the leadership of Shri Nadeem Akhtar.

Delhi Police Public Library, a unique community policing initiative of Delhi Police. Police Station Jamia Nagar has been running successfully for the last ten years under the Community Policing Project of Delhi Police and has become a role model of community policing initiatives for any state police of India. This is the 1st Digital Library in the police station.

On 22 February 2019, this library was made a digital library, and it was given the shape of a world-class library under the guidance of Shri Praveen Ranjan, IPS and Mr Devesh Chandra Srivastava, inaugurated by the then Commissioner of Police, Hon’ble Shri. Amulya Patnaik, IPS, told us for the purpose for which we started this policy library at Jamia Nagar Police Station, Nadeem Akhtar, has taken this library to greater heights and has made it the first library not in the country but in the world which is digital and is inside the police station. He also said that Shikhar Organisation and Nadeem Ji that such libraries should be opened in more of our police stations and Shikhar organisation should run them.

Given the then Special Commissioner of Police Transport Range Shri Praveen Ranjan, IPS suggested that such a library should also be made in PS Okhla Vihar Metro Police Station so that more and more needy students can get the benefit of it and youth should be made a good citizen by providing help through education.

Shri Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police, led this unique project, and we connected to more PSUs for CSR support to open more libraries in different police stations. And this library shifted to the PPP model.

Nadeem Akhtar, a Director, has been running Delhi Police Public Libraries successfully and without any selfishness through his NGO Shikhar for the last ten years, due to which this project has emerged as a unique project in the form of Community Policing Project all over India, which is a striking example in itself.

On 22 February 2022, on the occasion of the Inauguration Ceremony of the Delhi Police Public Library, at PS Okhla Vihar Metro Station, Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS, worthy Commissioner of Delhi Police, because of this project, declared that such libraries should be opened in every police station across Delhi and in his speech he also said we request Nadeem Ji and Shikhar Ngo should help Delhi Police in opening such libraries in all the police station within coming two years.

Now a total of 11 new libraries are open in different police stations, and thousands of underprivileged students benefit from these libraries, which are available for all free of cost with world-class infrastructure and facilities.

Till Total Date Number of Beneficiaries: 350000+ Through all the activities

Create Different Platform Police- Public Activities:

From 2012, Delhi Police Public Library organised different activities for the police and the public. Police Library created a platform to manage a social, educational, and cultural festival, a celebration of International UN days and national days to bridge the gap between police and the public regularly. Some everyday activities are:

Poetry Evenings Interactive Sessions Motivational Lectures Friendly Cricket Matches UN Days Celebration National Days Celebration Festivals Public Interaction, Specially with School Students etc.

In Every Library:

Books: 3000 +

2300+ Competitive Exams (UPSC, SSC, All Graduation Level, CTET, NET)

127+ Law Books

1000+ Old Magazines for References

# NCRT Books Class VIth to XIIth all subjects all stream

News Paper & Magazine:

# 15 types of Newspaper

# 14 types of Magazine for different types of competitive Exams

Age Group: 15+ Class 9th & above ( Maximum Students Coming for Preparation of Different Entrance Examination & Job Examinations)

Timing: 9 am to 7 pm

Awards:

# National Education Excellence Award

# CSR Times Award in Innovation

# # Integrated Achievers Award

# Asia Pacific Award: Education in Excellence

# Best Brand Award

Outreach Programs:

Umdah Academy for Education Art & Culture

Especially for Slum Children & Women

Project She To Shakti

Empowering Women through different social activities, especially school-going adolescent girls

Future Plan:

Organise Coaching for Different Competitive Examinations

Crash Course for UPSC SSC & Graduation Level Exams Delhi Police Banking Services NET, CTET, I CLAT & Different Law Universities Entrance Exams Sport Activities Cultural Programs Poetry Evenings Awareness Programs Community Policing Initiatives

Covid Relief: Delhi Police Public Library continuously work for the community from 22 March 2020 to till. (Covid-19 Relief Projects. During the covid pandemic, we distributed ration, food packets, sanitisers, PPE, and Medicines in huge quantities. We covered more than 50000 people and 10000 frontline workers, especially Police and CATs ambulances.

Facilities Available in All Libraries:

# Reading Room with 50 to 100 Sitting Capacity

# Smart Class with content of Nursery to XIIth all subjects content

# 10 Laptops with online materials.

# Internet Facilities With Wi-Fi for all.

# Counseling Sessions

# Culture & Interactive Activities

# Koha software for online learning all books.

# Fully Air Conditioned

# Seperate Wash Rooms for Males and Females

# CCTV Camera

www.policepubliclibrary.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor