Delhi Public School Hinjawadi Began Its First Academic Session on 10th June 2024

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Under the esteemed aegis of the DPS Society, Delhi Public School Hinjawadi commenced its first academic session on 10th June 2024. This monumental occasion signifies the dawn of a new era, brimming with infinite possibilities for its students.

With a rich legacy spanning 75 years, DPS is renowned for being one of the top educational institutions in India. Its commitment to academic excellence is a hallmark of its heritage. The DPS Family, with its transcontinental presence, represents a network of values, systems, and relationships.

At the helm of DPS Hinjawadi are PRO Vice Chairman Mr. Gautam Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, and Principal Dr. Jaya Parekh. With extensive experience in education management, they are dedicated to establishing DPS Hinjawadi as a leading name in quality education in Pune. Dr. Jaya Parekh, a trailblazer in the field of education, spearheads a team of dedicated educators at DPS Hinjawadi. The team of more than 40 educators, a vibrant learning community, has undergone rigorous training to provide students with unparalleled learning experiences. The school has a dedicated professional development cell, fostering continuous learning and development among teachers with best practices in teaching.

"At DPS Hinjawadi, our focus is on providing a holistic education that equips students with the skills, knowledge, and character needed for success in a rapidly changing world. Our goal is to shape young minds, instilling in them a passion for learning and the values that will guide them in life," said Dr.Jaya, Principal. She champions the philosophy of 'Competence with Character', which underscores the importance of holistic development at DPS Hinjawadi. By prioritizing both academic excellence and the cultivation of strong moral values, Dr.Jaya aims to empower students to excel not only in their academic pursuits but also as compassionate and ethical individuals. She believes in 'Collaboration over Competition', fostering a culture of teamwork and collective growth within the school community.

To ease the transition for young learners, DPS Hinjawadi organized the 'Fall in Love with School' program, a resounding success that has transformed anxiety into anticipation among students and parents alike. Comprehensive orientation sessions organised for parents outlined the myriad opportunities for holistic development at DPS Hinjawadi.

Central to the educational philosophy of the school is the 4 R's: Relevance, Relationship, Rigour, and Reflection. Through meaningful connections to real-world scenarios, robust teacher-student bonds, challenging academic standards, and reflective practices, DPS Hinjawadi ensures a transformative educational journey for its students.

DPS Hinjawadi starting its first academic year with more than 450 students, has a tailored curriculum that emphasises academic prowess while nurturing a love for learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The school fosters the holistic development of each child, encompassing their social, emotional, spiritual, cognitive, and physical domains.

The school believes in nurturing the harmony of each individual with nature and in the development of mind, body, and soul. This is achieved through a plethora of happy practices at school, such as value-based celebrations of each day, breakfast with the Principal, Samurja, and the celebration of the year with the theme 'Rashtra Devo Bhava-Nation First.'

With the motto of 'Service Before Self', DPS Hinjawadi is equipped with top-notch facilities and innovative programs to enable each student to realize their unique potential beyond academics. The school's vision centers around nurturing and preparing students to be responsible global citizens while instilling a success mindset.

The school extends heartfelt gratitude to the Pune community for wholeheartedly embracing DPS Hinjawadi and entrusting it with their children's education. The overwhelming response and trust bestowed upon the school are invaluable. In reciprocation, DPS Hinjawadi is committed to delivering excellence in education, ensuring every student receives the best possible learning experience.

