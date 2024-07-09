Delhi/NCR's progressive learning icon Silverline Prestige School ranked No. 1 in Ghaziabad

PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9: Infusing the Indian education system with a progressive learning approach, Silverline Prestige School (SLPS) is helping students flourish to their best potential. Recognising the sincere efforts and effectiveness in the field of progressive learning, Dainik Jagran has ranked SLPS as No. 1 on their list of top schools in Ghaziabad.

With its outstanding results and futuristic approach towards improving the learning dynamics for students, SLPS has created an indelible mark. The educational institute has constantly tried to uphold education's true aim and create awareness about the same among stakeholders.

To ensure expansion of talent profile and encourage expertise the school has developed the necessary Infrastructure. Right from AI, Code Learning, OD Modelling, Virtual Computer Lab, and numerous other latest facilities are provided for the benefit of the young minds.

The school has earned great respect by investing 25 years into creating excellence in learning for students. In a short span of just 3 years, the school has set a new benchmark in progressive learning. SLPS is the first Google Reference school in NCR. Only a handful of schools have received this honour worldwide. This is given to the schools as acknowledgement of their endeavours towards improving student learning by using the latest and futuristic techniques.

Sharing his thoughts Naman Jain, Vice-Chairman, SLPS said, ""The school puts a lot of significance on identifying talents of our students and providing the right platform to hone these talents of these young minds. For example, if a student possesses leadership talents, then the school identifies the talent and provides support to further nurture it. The school provides apt environment for students who have creative mind-set to blossom and explore the world of infinite possibilities. Students who are keen towards technology are provided with guidance from global technology experts. Various studies show that learning for students is more effective when they have interactive immersive experiences in the subject of their interest. This is exactly what we strive for every day."

"With the aim of achieving new heights in talent enhancement and capability building in K-12, we have set up a dedicated Department. We are the first school to undertake such an important initiative. We constantly make all efforts to augment the learning experience of our students. During the pandemic we achieved 98% parent satisfaction. The school has also associated with NASA and excellence centres from other industries to broaden the spectrum for our students." Jain further added.

To ensure effective progressive learning environment for students, the school prioritises regular teacher capability enhancement.

SLPS's revolutionary teaching approach and practices help students to expand their horizon and explore the depths of their true potential to excel. Apart from regular CBSE curriculum, the school encourages critical thinking talent and extracurricular activities for a well-rounded personality development.

The school has bagged numerous awards and accolades in past including the prestigious School Excellence Award by Dainik Jagran, ET Inspiring Leaders Award, NCR's first Google Reference School awards and more.

About Silver Line Prestige School

(https://silverlineprestigeschool.com/):

Established in 1987, Silverline Prestige School is one of the premier institutes in Ghaziabad promoting skill based learning and progressive education. Taking forward the lineage of progressive and experiential learning with a gratifying history of more than 20 years, Silver Line Prestige School is working in the direction of becoming an epitome of futuristic education, gradually inspiring other schools in India to move from marks-based teaching to skill-based teaching. SLPS is committed to nurture the leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of excellence and achievers who inspire others. It aims at providing students with a conducive environment to think, implement, create and conquer. SLPS is built on traditional values and is fuelled by international standards of learning. SLPS group is on the mission to bring progressive pedagogy to the forefront by making students think and not just learn.

