Delhi's peak power demand crosses record 8,000 MW, demand peaks fifth day in a row

New Delhi [India], May 22 : Delhi's peak power demand soared to 8000 MW (MegaWatt) on Wednesday, marking the highest level ever recorded in the capital's history, according to data from the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC).

This peak demand reached at 3:42 pm, surpassing the previous record of 7717 MW set just a day earlier. Before this, the record was 7695 MW, achieved on June 29, 2022.

This is the fifth day in a row when Delhi's peak power demand has crossed the 7000 MW and broken the previous all-time May high of 7070 MW, recorded on May 19, 2022.

According to the experts, the surge in power demand is largely due to the hot weather, prompting residents to increase their use of air conditioners and coolers, thus driving up electricity consumption.

The SLDC predicts that Delhi's peak power demand this summer could surpass 8000 MW for the first time, potentially reaching up to 8200 MW. Last summer, the peak demand was 7438 MW.

In a statement, the official release noted, "Peak power demand in BRPL's area of South and West Delhi, which had clocked 3250 MW and 3389 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022 respectively, is expected to reach around 3680 MW during the summer of 2024."

It further added, "In BYPL's area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had reached 1670 MW and 1752 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022 respectively, is expected to touch around 1860 MW this year."

The official release also highlighted that approximately 2100 MW of green power will be crucial in ensuring reliable power supply during the summer months in the BSES area.

"This includes around 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from Waste-to-Energy. BSES efforts in ensuring reliable power are also being helped by 160 MW+ of rooftop solar installed on rooftops in South, West, East, and Central Delhi," the release added.

