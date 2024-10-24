Delhi’s Preetika Pahwa Crowned MissAseatic India 2024

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] October 24: The highly anticipated MissAseatic India Finale 2024 came to a grand close on 24th September, with Preetika Pahwa from Delhi being crowned MissAseatic India 2024. Preetika will now represent India at the prestigious Miss Global International beauty pageant to be held in the Cayman Islands next month, on 13th October 2024.

Aishwarya Pandey from Mumbai was named the First Runner-Up, and Radhika Singhal, also from Delhi, took home the title of Second Runner-Up.

The spectacular event was held at the Tangerine Hall in Hotel Lemon Tree, Gurugram, and lasted for a thrilling six hours. The audience, packed with guests, parents of contestants, and well-wishers, thoroughly enjoyed the captivating performances, runway presentations, and heartfelt moments of the pageant.

Highlights of the Finale

The crowning moment was a highlight of the evening, with Preetika Pahwa receiving her crown from Aashoke Gulabani, the founder of MissAseatic India, while renowned grooming expert Liza Varma presented her with the sash. The final show was anchored by famous and multitalented actor Sachin Khurana

In his inaugural speech, Mr. Gulabani shared his inspiring journey of creating MissAseatic India and illuminated his vision for the future of the platform, which aims to empower women and transcend borders.

“MissAseatic India has always been about more than just beauty; it’s about celebrating individuality, fostering sisterhood, and creating global citizens who can inspire change,” said Mr. Aashoke Gulabani. “It has been an incredible journey to witness these remarkable women evolve through this platform, and I am excited to see them make their mark on the global stage.”

During the finale, the winners of the subcompetitions held during the six-day-long grooming session were also announced. These included:

Miss Intelligent: Sumjit Chauhan

Miss Photogenic: Divyanshi Sachi

Miss Catwalk: Shweta S Madhavi

Miss Congeniality: Roshni Ghosh

Miss Beautiful Smile: Mohana Roy

Miss Talent: Pratichi Singh

Miss Body Beautiful: Moon Chettry

The event featured an esteemed jury panel, including:

Yuri Suri – Retired Wing Commander, Bollywood actor, and lifestyle coach

Ramola Bachchan – Renowned fashion designer and Resort Wear Partner

Rony Kaula – Veteran fashion photographer and producer

Partha Mukherjee – Fashion designer and Style Partner

Abhijit Mishra – Senior journalist

Swareena Singh – Former Miss India contestant and supermodel

Hida S Kaula – Former FEMINA Stylista Diva

Barkha Kaul – Celebrity DJ and model

Notable Guests

Several distinguished guests graced the event, including Ex-Ambassador V.B. Soni, Finance Director of Euphorism Ventures Chander Nautiyal, Head of Operations Rakkhi Khurana, renowned lawyer Ashish Deep Verma, and notable sponsors like Nitin Vijay Gupta and Chhavi Gupta from Jewel Lounge, Divita Kanoria from Tatha, ace fashion designer Ramola Bachchan, and actor Inderpreet Sawhney, along with many others. Celebrities like Rekha Bhan, Sudha Goyal, Deepa Mahendru, Rahul Jain, Moushumi, Amrapali Ghosh, Akhil Sirohi, and Mukul Varma. Contestants' families were also present, adding emotional depth to the celebration of empowerment and achievement.

Sponsors

The event was sponsored by Ramola Bachchan (Resort Wear Partner), Nikhita Tandon (Gown Partner), Partha Mukherjee (Style Partner), Grey Goose (Experience Partner), Tatha (Gift Partner), Smileworks (Smile Partner), UK International (Beauty & Hair Partner), IWP (Backstage Partner), Jewel Lounge (Crown Partner), Alpona Designs (Photoshoot Costume Partner), and Kapra by Anaita (Indian Wear Partner).

About Preetika Pahwa – MissAseatic India 2024

Hailing from New Delhi, Preetika Pahwa, 24, is a model, actor, and creative director. A proud alumna of Modern School, Vasant Vihar, and The Shri Ram School, Gurugram, Preetika has always displayed strong leadership qualities. She pursued filmmaking during her undergraduate studies, where she was the top scorer, and has participated in public speaking and exchange programs worldwide. Preetika was recently honored as the Best Woman Entrepreneur at the COWE India Excellence Awards 2024 by the Government of India.

Passionate about social causes, Preetika is actively involved in addressing malnutrition through various food drives and educational initiatives. She aims to take this cause globally, building a network to inspire others and make a tangible impact.

About Aishwarya Pandey – First Runner-Up

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, now residing in Mumbai, Aishwarya Pandey, 23, is a model, actor, and choreographer. A topper in business administration with a passion for dance, she has trained at Nrityashakti and is currently working on an OTT project with Terence Lewis. Aishwarya is also involved in social work, supporting an orphanage in providing food, shelter, and education.

About Radhika Singhal – Second Runner-Up

Radhika Singhal, 23, is a national-level skater and shooter from Delhi. With a master's in Spanish and a passion for environmental advocacy, Radhika aspires to use her platform to address climate change while empowering others through conscious communication and social responsibility.

MissAseatic India 2024 was truly an evening that celebrated not only beauty but also strength, intelligence, and a commitment to social change. With Preetika Pahwa leading the way, India will undoubtedly shine on the global stage at Miss Global International.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor