Dell Technologies Present ‘Planet Voices’: A Sustainability Initiative By Rashi Entertainment With Ricky Kej, Resounding Success In Delhi

New Delhi (India), August 16: On 12th of August 2023, Delhi got thrilled to witness a never seen before live music concert with renowned maestro Ricky Kej @3 times Grammy Award Winner, who also won over 100 awards across 20 countries.

Under the inaugural edition of ‘Planet Voices’ the night has celebrated the beauty of nature with the melodious composition of Ricky Kej to encourage eco-friendly lifestyles, conscious purchasing, and practices like reuse, recycling, and circular economy principles. This initiative is to support our Honourable Prime Minister’s and the Ministry of Environment’s Mission LiFE. LiFE stands for Lifestyle for environment. The mission’s forefront is to inspire Individual Action as the core of Climate Responsibility.

This musical night has witnessed 90 Minutes of world class integration of LEDs, Light Sound, and Symphony Band among jam packed audience who pledged for a “Green Earth, Clean Earth”.

Rachit Jain, Director at Rashi Entertainment said that “Our country, rich in different cultures, has moved ahead with a billion hearts. Through ups and downs, we’ve stayed united. But now, we face a new challenge: climate change. Our land needs us to protect it. Just like we’ve come together before, let’s do it again. When we make eco-friendly choices and welcome new ideas, we’re not just helping our country grow – we’re also keeping our environment safe for our future. Your future, My future, our future. So, let’s stand strong, show our love for our nation, and take action for a greener, better tomorrow.

He further added that “The launch of Planet Voices marks a turning point for us at Rashi Entertainment, as well as to the whole ecosystem of the industry. We are here to take a commitment to amplify the voices of change-makers, visionaries, and everyday citizens who are taking steps, no matter how small, to nurture and protect our planet, meaning the power of collective action.”

For more info

Megha: 9971729992

Rashi Entertainment

https://youtube.com/@rashientertainment4120

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor