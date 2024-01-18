Demand for Cybersecurity Programs Rises, 72 per cent of the Learners Are from India, Simplilearn Report

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 18: Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, has launched a report titled Safeguarding the Digital Frontier - Cybersecurity Trends and Upskilling Outlook for 2024, highlighting the pressing demand for heightened cybersecurity measures in an era dominated by digital transactions. Emphasizing the indispensable role of cybersecurity, the report underscores its significance in safeguarding infrastructure and sensitive data from the constantly evolving landscape of cyber threats. As the world increasingly relies on digital transactions, Simplilearn remains committed to addressing the critical need for cybersecurity measures, providing professionals with the skills necessary to navigate and mitigate cyber threats effectively.

The report reveals that the world at large faces a substantial impact of cybercrimes in the current digital environment. Cyberattacks have led to considerable financial losses globally, projecting an estimated cost of USD 10.5 trillion by 2025. The report underscores the heightened consumer risks due to the escalating frequency of personal data breaches, further intensifying fraud and identity theft concerns.

The demonetization-induced surge in digital transactions has brought about a significant transformation in India's cybersecurity landscape. With over 16 lakh cybercrime incidents reported in the last three years, the need for strong cybersecurity measures has never been greater. Notably, financial fraud stands out as a major issue, accounting for a significant 77.41 per cent of all reported cybercrimes nationwide.

The rise in cyber threats globally highlights the increasing need for qualified cybersecurity professionals. Cybersecurity professionals must stay ahead of vulnerabilities as hackers continue to innovate. Forecasts for the global cybersecurity market from 2023 to 2030 show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%, underscoring the need for a trained workforce to fend off changing threats.

Simplilearn, a leading online digital skills training provider, has proactively responded to the rising need for cybersecurity knowledge. The platform offers specialized cybersecurity programs through partnerships with the best academic institutions and industry organizations. Across its programs, Simplilearn has seen a notable 25% increase in learner interest year over year, indicating a strong global trend toward prioritizing digital security education. Some of the most popular programs in India include :

1. Advanced Executive Program in Cyber Security in partnership with IIITB and NPCI: This program is especially in high demand as the partnership with NPCI brings in deep insights on building payment systems at scale factoring for security.

2. Professional Certificate Program in Cyber Security with IITK: This program focuses on offensive security measures professionals can use to secure their servers and data centers against external threats.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, "The surge in cybercrime is closely linked to the rise in digital transactions and all our systems becoming digital. At Simplilearn we see cybersecurity as a top 2 domain where skill development is in high demand and extremely critical for professionals and organizations - the other one being AI. We have partnered with some leading industry bodies and academic institutions to develop cutting-edge programs, helping our students be well-positioned to make the most of the opportunities in this area. In the Indian context, our programs with IIITB, NPCI, and IITK are most note-worthy and very popular with professionals looking to build expertise in this high-growth field. In the US, we offer a Cyber Security Bootcamp in partnership with Caltech."

In conclusion, a global effort to strengthen cybersecurity measures is required due to the dynamic nature of cyber threats. The role of qualified cybersecurity professionalssupported by extensive training programs like those provided by Simplilearnbecomes increasingly important. And the high demand for skilled leaders in this space makes this a great option to pursue.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor