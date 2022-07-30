Denver’s exclusive autograph collection
Curated by Shahrukh Khan to radiate a masculine aroma of excellence
July 30: India’s most revered icon, the undisputed ‘Badshah of Bollywood; there can only be one ‘King Khan’. He conquered the imagination of fans across the globe with his indomitable spirit, irresistible charm, and versatile talent. When the superstar himself curates an exclusive range of perfumes encapsulating his sensibilities and perfectionism, magic is bound to be created.
Inspired by superstar Shahrukh’s style, finesse, and persona, the Denver Autograph Collection radiates a mark of success and excellence. The collection bearing superstar Shahrukh’s signature is a must-have addition to any man’s life.
The premium range consists of 6 exciting variants –
- White Leather
- Ultra Noir
- Regal Musk
- Intense Oud
- Mystic Ocean
- Forest Wood
Each variant comes with a unique and distinctive style bearing SRK’s autograph as a mark of his sensuality.
White Leather
Inspired by profound and intense leather notes, White leather has a distinctive masculine and luxurious smell. The precious leather essence beautifully blends with the smoky fruit body creating an enticing perfume for men. The timeless sophistication of leather tends to get balanced out by a smoky, fruity texture making it a rich fragrance. The rare blend is the reminiscence of our prowess in the art of perfumery, which is bound to uplift your spirit.
NOTES
Top Notes – Bergamot, leather
Heart Notes – Smoky fruit body and precious wood
Base Notes – Patchouli and amber
FEATURES
- Features rich and calm leather at the top.
- The smoky fruit and woody accord at heart.
- It is a gas-free perfume
- Non-Irritating Formula
Ultra Noir
Highly versatile, Ultra Noir, an aromatic Fougere fragrance, is both woody and fresh. Very clean and natural smelling, it is characterized by a touch of wood and the warmth of rich spices. This rare blend should be part of a full fragrance wardrobe.
NOTES
Top Notes – Fresh Bergamot, Lemon oil Italian,
Heart Notes – Clary Sage French, Geranium oil
Base Notes – Vanilla bean extract, Labdanum ciste essence
FEATURES
- Features the freshness of Bergamot and Italian Lemon at the top.
- The deep texture of Sage & vanilla at heart.
- It is a gas-free perfume
- Non-Irritating Formula
Regal Musk
Citrus notes of mandarin beautifully blend with pink pepper in the Regal Musk. Topped with a citrusy twist, it is a rare combination of something raw and natural. Having its natural charm, this heavenly blend is an absolute essential.
NOTES
Top Notes – Pink Pepper and Mandarin notes
Heart Notes – Warm musk and Juniper Berry
Base Notes – Aromatic wood and Velvety Suede
FEATURES
- Pink pepper and Mandarin Notes at the top.
- The depth of Warm Musk and Juniper Berry in the middle.
- It is a gas-free perfume
- Non-Irritating Formula
Intense Oud
Intense Oud promises nature’s magic accentuated with Arabic Royal Spices. An aromatic spicy fragrance with Amber and Sandalwood at heart is regal in every essence. The artful blend of some of the rare ingredients makes it nothing short of ‘pure luxury.
NOTES
Top Notes – Arabic royal spices
Heart Notes – Amber and sandalwood
Base Notes – Warm accord
FEATURES
- Features the Arabic spices at the top.
- The texture of amber at heart.
- It is a gas-free perfume
- Non-Irritating Formula
Mystic Ocean
Mystic Ocean is an oceanic fragrance, a perfect choice to uplift your spirit with freshness. Promising to make you feel close to the sea arouses your sensuality, making you smell fresh and irresistible.
NOTES
Top Notes – Italian Lemon, Kaffir Lime, Green apple notes
Heart Notes – Fresh Spicy, Moroccan Jasmine
Base Notes – White Amber, Patchouli, and Musk
FEATURES
- Features fresh citrus and sparkling apple at the top.
- Spicy and Moroccan Jasmine fills the heat with richness
- It is a gas-free perfume
- Non-Irritating Formula
Forest Wood
A radically woody base that is beautifully blended with the richness of essential oils, Forest Wood, radiates a masculine smell that is also refreshing. This rare blend is crafted with high-quality rare material emanating subtle fragrance for the preference of today’s modern man.
NOTES
Top Notes – Juicy Lemon and Calabria Bergamot
Heart Notes – Cypress oil and Fresh spices
Base Notes – Patchouli and sandalwood, musk
FEATURES
- Features Juicy Lemon and Calabria Bergamot at the top
- The richness of Cypress oil and Fresh Spices at the middle notes.
- It is a gas-free perfume for men
- Non-Irritating Formula
How to apply these perfumes
- Remove the cap of the bottle.
- Hold the bottle approximately 10 cm from your body.
- Spray it on pulse points like wrists and neck.
- You can also spray it on your clothes.
The first thing people notice about a man is not his outfit or haircut but how he smells. Superstar Shahrukh’s mere entry on the silver screen captivates the audience, and that kind of intense yet subtle fragrance is needed in a man’s perfume to turn heads. Denver’s SRK autograph collection promises exactly that radiating masculine aroma of excellence and success.
