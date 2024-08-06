Department of Computer Science Hosts Design Thinking Certification Program for BCA Students

The Department of Computer Science at IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) proudly hosted a two-day Certification Program on “Design Thinking” for BCA students, that took place on May 24th and 25th, 2024. This program was conducted in association with the School of Design Thinking.

This intensive program aimed to equip BCA students with the essential skills and knowledge of design thinking, a human-centered approach to problem-solving and innovation. Participants learnt how to:

Develop a deep understanding of user needs and empathize with their challenges.

Generate creative solutions through brainstorming and ideation techniques.

Prototype and test their ideas to ensure they effectively address user needs.

Refine and iterate on their solutions based on user feedback.

Expert Trainers to Guide Students:

The program was led by renowned experts in the field of design thinking:

Mr. Anand Babu: A Design Thinker & Facilitator at the School of Design Thinking, Mr. Babu brings a wealth of experience in guiding individuals and teams through the design thinking process.

Dr. Rama Krishnan R: A Senior Faculty Member at the School of Design Thinking, Dr. Krishnan possesses extensive knowledge in applying design thinking principles to real-world challenges.

Key takeways for BCA Students:

The “Design Thinking” Certification Program Provided the BCA students with several valuable benefits, including:

Enhanced Understanding of Innovation: A deeper understanding of the role of innovation in the digital era and knowledge of applying design thinking to drive disruptive solutions.

Human-Centered Design Skills: Equip students with the skills to approach problem-solving with a user-centric mindset, making their solutions more impactful and relevant.

Improved Design and Development Capabilities: Learn to prototype and test their ideas and inculcate new skills in design and development that will be highly sought-after in the job market.

Investing in the Future:

The Department of Computer Science at IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) is excited to empower its BCA students with this unique Design Thinking Certification Program. By equipping them with these in-demand skills, it aims to foster a generation of future innovators who can create impactful and user-centric solutions to drive progress in the digital age.

About IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus):

A Legacy of Excellence Since 1990, this outstanding institution offers a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral academic programs. The University campus has world-class infrastructure, including a modern library, smart classrooms, IT, scientific labs, international-grade sports facilities, auditoriums, conference rooms, and environmentally friendly open areas for the overall development of young students.

