Department of Post ties up with Amazon to boost India's E-commerce and logistics sector

New Delhi [India], October 4 : The Department of Posts (DoP) under the Ministry of Communications and Amazon Transportation Services Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their ongoing collaboration.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the MoU, signed in New Delhi, aims to leverage the vast postal network and Amazon's technological prowess to enhance parcel transmission and delivery across the country.

This partnership, which dates back to 2013, has been instrumental in utilising the DoP's deep reach, particularly in rural and remote regions.

Amazon transportation services said that in the last 2-3 years, India Post's footprint across Amazon logistics network has more than doubled with pickup points growing from 6 locations to 13 locations across the country.

Amazon provides an end-to-end integrated cash-on-delivery solution with India Post. This has resulted in a nearly 3X increase in the volume of Amazon parcels delivered via India Post in the past 18 months.

Ms Vandita Kaul, Secretary (Posts), Department of Post said, "India Post, with its extensive network of about 165000 post offices, is uniquely equipped to democratize e-commerce across the nation. Our partnership with Amazon represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to bridge the digital divide, enhancing e Commerce across for all citizens."

The MoU outlines the integration of logistics operations between Amazon and DoP, focusing on knowledge-sharing and improved efficiency.

Amazon will gain increased access to DoP's network of over 1.6 lakh post offices, enabling it to serve customers in even the most far-flung corners of India.

To ensure the partnership's progress, both parties will conduct regular reviews and identify further areas of collaboration. For Amazon, the partnership ensures streamlined logistics, reducing delivery times and enhancing customer reach, particularly in rural India.

The MoU aligns with Amazon's goal of supporting India's growing e-commerce sector while contributing to job creation and economic growth.

For the Department of Posts, the partnership is expected to boost its parcel business and logistics capabilities. The collaboration will also position DoP as a key player in India's vision of becoming a global logistics hub

The signing ceremony, witnessed by senior officials from both organizations, represents a significant step forward in synchronizing logistics operations, expanding business avenues, and capacity-sharing initiatives.

Kushal Vashist, General Manager of the Parcel Directorate, Department of Posts, and Venkatesh Tiwari, Director of Operations at Amazon Seller Services, were the signatories.

