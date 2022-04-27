Depicting importance of self-love, Ritu Kakar launches new book Aks, Shadows of life

Under Ajitabha Publishers, Bestselling Author Ritu Kakar releases her new book Aks, Shadow of Life on 27th April 2022.

The book depicts Aks, which has different shades to it, and different stories to tell.

It is about healing and loving oneself, and how self-love is not wrong. One can love ourselves before others. In fact, one should first love themselves completely because only then one can love another truly.

The book Aks, Shadows of Life is all about one's shadows of life. The author has beautifully penned down how important it is to face them for one's own good and growth. To evolve in life, it is essential to release the predicaments created by oneself. Earlier she has written several books which were well appreciated by the audience. The list of books written by Ritu Kakar is 'One Precious Moment', 'Love Unexpected', 'Love, Loss, Life, Laughter' and 'More

Stories About you, me or them.'

Talking about the book, Author Ritu Kakar said, "With my life experiences, I have penned down many books on various issues and topics. Till now my work has been appreciated by the audience and through Aks, Shadow of Life I have tried to convey the importance of self-love. You cannot love someone else unless you love and value yourself. Through this book I expect, people will garner their love as they have done for others. I hope people will understand and learn some valuable lessons of life."

Ritu Kakar was born in Delhi and lives with her husband & two exceptional children. She is a homemaker with an innate passion for music, writing, and books. It is because of the support, love and encouragement from her family that she was able to pursue her passion for writing at the age of 40. The sparks in her marriage help her creative juices for new stories. And her now-grown children keep her well uninformed of the world of love, relationships, and drama outside her sanctuary. Ritu's zeal for romance, drama, and emotional upheavals can be seen in her books. She is known for living every character she creates, always trying to keep her stories as honest as possible. Even at 44, she still goes all gooey-eyed during mushy scenes.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor