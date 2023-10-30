Designer Ritu Wadhwa stuns style-filled BT’s Fashion Week; gets applauses

New Delhi (India), October 30: Designer Ritu Wadhwa, under her label Second Skin, made a debut at Bombay Times Fashion Week, and her collection is getting applause from all the fashion enthusiasts. Having popular influencer Viraj Ghelani as the show opener and beautiful actress Daisy Shah as the show stopper, Ritu’s collection was highlighted with utmost grace. In association with The Unite Community, they featured women from different spheres of life who walked the ramp and totally stole the show.

Ritu is someone who believes in women’s empowerment and body positivity, and that’s what led her collection. With a variety of colours, shades and styles, the collection is a very trendy and unique one!! Also comes with a message for women across the spectrum.

Ritu speaks about her debut experience, saying, “Bombay Times Fashion Week was a dream, and now, after featuring my collection here, it made me feel so happy and proud. Amidst so many fashion buffs, the show gave me goosebumps as I stood there in the end. To each one who supported me and motivated me, a big Thanks to you!! Fashion comes for everyone, and it’s not pertained to a specific shape and size. And that’s what we tried showing today with our varied collection… To many more shows and experiences!!”

