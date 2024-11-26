Despite continuous selling pressure, 13 lakh new investors join stock markets: NSE data

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : Despite a period of high selling pressure in the stock markets since October, over 13 lakh new investors joined the Indian stock market, according to the latest data released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In its report, the NSE revealed that the total number of registered investors surpassed the 10.5 crore mark by the end of October 2024. At the end of September, the figure stood at 10.37 crore, reflecting significant growth in investor registrations even amid market volatility.

The report stated: "Total registered investors stood at 10.5 crore mark in Oct'24: After crossing the 10-crore (100 million) mark in August, the investor base rose further to end the month of October at 10.5 crore. Investor registrations at NSE have seen an accelerating trend over the last few years."

NSE also highlighted that North India emerged as the leader with a registered investor base of 3.8 crore, followed by West India at 3.2 crore, South India at 2.2 crore, and East India at 1.3 crore.

The report highlighted a remarkable year-on-year (YoY) growth in the investor base in North and East India, which saw increases of 34.5 per cent and 32.7 per cent, respectively, compared to October 2023. Meanwhile, the West and South recorded YoY growth rates of 24.6 per cent and 24 per cent.

Maharashtra continued to dominate with the largest share of registered investors, standing at 1.8 crore, accounting for 16.6 per cent of the total investor base. Uttar Pradesh held its second position with 1.2 crore investors, representing 11.2 per cent of the total. Gujarat followed with 93.7 lakh investors, while West Bengal and Rajasthan reported 61.3 lakh and 60.6 lakh, respectively.

NSE stated that these top five states together accounted for 48.3 per cent of the total investor base as of October 2024. Interestingly, states outside the top 10 contributed 27 per cent of the investor base, up from 23 per cent in FY20. The report attributed this growth to increasing contributions from states like Bihar and Assam.

This data highlights the growing participation of retail investors across diverse regions in India, reflecting their confidence in the stock market despite recent challenges.

