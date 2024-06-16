Despite large recruitment of women at entry level, their C-suite hiring suffers in Indian companies

New Delhi [India], June 16 : In an effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Indian large businesses are hiring women at the entry-level. However, the percentage falls sharply to 19 per cent at the mid-management and senior levels, indicating a broken rung in the corporate ladder, the 6th edition of the DivHERsity Benchmarking Report 2023-24 observed.

Large enterprises lead in women recruitment with a 38 per cent participation rate at the entry-level.

The share of women hired in the C-suite has fallen to 24 per cent, down from 37 per cent in 2022.

The participation of women in surveyed Indian enterprises remained at 34 per cent, while the startups and SMEs showed a slight improvement to 36 per cent of the total workforce.

The statistics demonstrate that 84 per cent of companies surveyed have dedicated initiatives for recruiting women and 98 per cent of large enterprises have committed to gender diversity goals in hiring, with 88 per cent successfully achieving these objectives.

The success rate in achieving gender diversity for startups and SMEs stood at 97 per cent, the report noted.

Highlighting the success of returnee programs adopted by companies, the survey added that large enterprises saw 93 per cent success of such hiring drives while the success rate for startups and SMEs stood at 83 per cent.

A returnee program is a formal route to employment for professionals coming back to the workforce after a period of unemployment.

The report indicates that 82 pet cent of large enterprises and 67 per cent of SMEs/Startups now conduct women returnee-specific hiring drives.

