Dev IT Consolidated Q1 FY25 PAT Increased by 102 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - INE060X01026), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "We are delighted to report an exceptional quarter with a remarkable increase in PAT, demonstrating our strategic focus and operational excellence. This impressive growth is attributed to several significant orders received by the company.

Looking ahead, we are confident that this growth trajectory is sustainable. We have secured a major project with Rajcomp Info Services Ltd. for the Rajkisan Sathi portal, which will enhance agricultural services through a streamlined digital platform, improving both efficiency and service delivery.

In addition, we have been awarded the Kaushal Darpan portal and application project, aimed at advancing technical education infrastructure in Rajasthan. Furthermore, we have won contracts worth approximately Rs8 crore for SQL Server Enterprise and Windows Server for the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. These achievements not only highlight our success in executing high-impact projects but also position us for continued growth.

We are committed to leveraging these opportunities, driving innovation, and expanding our market presence in the upcoming quarters."

