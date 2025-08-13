DEV IT Posts Robust Consolidated Total Income of INR 435 Mn in Q1 FY26

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Dev Information Technology Limited,(NSE - DEVIT, BSE - INE060X01026), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

-Total Income of ₹ 434.59 Mn

-EBITDA of ₹ 40.30 Mn

-EBITDA Margin of 9.27%

-Net Profit of ₹ 21.82 Mn

-Net Profit Margin of 5.02%

-EPS of ₹ 0.93

Q1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

-Total Income of ₹ 356.89 Mn

-EBITDA of ₹ 32.74 Mn

-EBITDA Margin of 9.17%

-Net Profit of ₹ 17.52 Mn

-Net Profit Margin of 4.91%

-EPS of ₹ 0.78

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "The first quarter of FY26 marked a period of stable operations and consistent project execution across our core service areas. During the quarter, we secured key project wins that further strengthen our position as a technology partner in building digital public infrastructure. These include engagements focused on integrated platforms for government service delivery, skill development, and financial managementreflecting our domain expertise in implementing complex, large-scale solutions.

During the quarter, we also began investing in enhancing our capabilities and capacity in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. Additionally, as a company, we acquired some more e-governance projects to help mitigate potential disruptions in current geopolitical situations worldwide.While these strategic investments have had a short-term impact on margins, they are intended to position us for sustainable, long-term growth.

In addition, our subsidiary, Dhyey Consulting Services Limited, was recognised among the Top 5 SMB Partners in India by Microsoft under the Business Application Impact category. This recognition underscores our continued focus on enterprise application services, particularly around Microsoft Dynamics and the Power Platform.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on execution, strengthening our capabilities in emerging technologies, and supporting our clients with reliable, scalable digital solutions. These developments align with our broader strategy to support digital transformation initiatives across government and enterprise sectors. Our structured approach, combined with our solution design capabilities and delivery consistency, continues to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients."

