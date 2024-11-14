Dev IT Q2 FY25 PAT Rises by 389 Percent, Reports Significant Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 14: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - INE060X01026), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 FY25 & H1 FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 48.24 Cr, YoY growth of 69.26%

* EBITDA of Rs 11.23 Cr, YoY growth of 329.64%

* EBITDA Margin of 23.28%, YoY growth of 1,411 Bps

* PAT of Rs 8.07 Cr, YoY growth of 390.66%

* PAT Margin of 16.81%, YoY growth of 1,101 Bps

Standalone Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 43.84 Cr, YoY growth of 43.70%

* EBITDA of Rs 11.56 Cr, YoY growth of 351.02%

* EBITDA Margin of 26.36%, YoY growth of 1796 Bps

* PAT of Rs 9.14 Cr, YoY growth of 463.13%

* PAT Margin of 20.78%, YoY growth of 1553 Bps

Commenting on the performance, Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "We are pleased to announce our financial performance for Q2 FY25, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and quality. The significant growth we achieved this quarter is a testament to our team's commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering value-driven solutions to our clients. The impressive increase in our EBITDA and PAT reflects our operational efficiency and strategic growth across multiple service lines.

This quarter's successes, from securing valuable contracts like Kaushal Darpan and RAJKISAN SATHI to receiving the prestigious MSP India Summit award, reinforce our commitment to driving digital transformation in the industries we serve. Our recent contributions to high-profile government projects, such as SWIT for IFSCA, showcase the trust our clients place in us to deliver advanced solutions that drive efficiency at a national scale.

The strategic projects we are undertaking further strengthen our role in the IT services sector, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our client-centred approach has helped us establish strong partnerships and deliver tailored solutions that drive efficiency and transformation.

Looking ahead, we plan to expand our technology offerings to include IoT and cybersecurity services, enhancing our value proposition. We also aim to broaden our presence in North America and explore new markets for further growth. Building on our recent achievements, we are confident that our strategies will support sustainable growth, benefit our clients, and reinforce our standing in the IT services industry."

Highlights for Q2 FY25 (July 2024 - September 2024)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor