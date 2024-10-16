DEV IT Secures Significant Contracts Across Industries

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], October 16: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has recently announced several substantial orders across various sectors, further solidifying its position as a leading IT services provider. These orders reflect the company's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions. Some of these orders have been received by Dhyey Consulting, a fully owned subsidiary of DEV IT, which has further expanded its reach by securing new clients and projects with promising growth potential.

Below are some of the orders obtained by the company:

- Enhancing IT Infrastructure for a Leading Chemical Products Company

Order Size: Rs 3.1 Mn (plus an additional monthly Azure consumption of Rs 0.15 Mn)

Order Details: This project includes critical IT services such as IT security, communication, and Azure cloud services. It also involves Managed IT Services to enhance the client's infrastructure, ensuring robust support for their business operations.

- Driving Modernization for Public Sector Unit

Order Size: Rs 1.2 Mn

Order Details: Collaboration with the Ports and Transport Department of Gujarat to assist in its modernization initiative. This project involves setup, configuration, integration, and user migration services, along with one year of managed support, playing a key role in modernizing the maritime board's logistics and operational capabilities.

- Data and Analytics Partnership with a Leading Real Estate Developer

Order Details: Selected as the data and analytics partner to develop a Power BI dashboard that centralizes financial data across multiple banks. The solution is designed to offer real-time insights for executives, overcoming existing challenges with a scalable cloud infrastructure tailored to the real estate sector's unique needs.

- Digital Transformation Initiative for a Large Financial Consultancy

Order Details: Building a digital portal aimed at optimizing stamp management processes. The portal will include functionalities such as order management, real-time inventory tracking, and document automation through OCR technology, driving operational efficiency across multiple locations and serving prominent NBFC clients like Tata Capital and IDFC.

As a 100% subsidiary of DEV IT, Dhyey Consulting has also made significant strides, securing major projects in sectors ranging from energy to manufacturing:

- Supporting Solar Energy Solutions for a Solar EPC Company

Order Size: Rs 3.7 Mn

Order Details: Implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (D365 BC) and Power Apps for project management for a solar EPC company. This five-month project is designed to streamline operations and service delivery for the company's clientele, including prominent names like Adani, ITC, and Cisco.

- ERP Implementation for Textile Manufacturer

Order Size: Rs 3.2 Mn

Order Details: Reimplementing D365 BC, transitioning the company from Dynamics NAV. This project aims to enhance the operational efficiencies of the client's automotive and textile production capabilities and highlights the consulting arm's strength in ERP solutions for the manufacturing sector.

- Enhancing Manufacturing Capabilities for a Transformer Manufacturer

Order Size: Rs 2.8 Mn

Order Details: Securing a reimplementation project, involving customizing D365 BC to better accommodate their manufacturing processes. This project supports the client's role as a leading transformer manufacturer and demonstrates Dhyey's capability in providing tailored ERP solutions for complex industrial requirements.

These recent wins across public, private, and industrial sectors demonstrate DEV IT's continued growth. Leveraging the strengths of Dhyey Consulting, DEV IT is well-positioned to drive digital transformation across key industries. As DEV IT embraces new challenges and opportunities, the company remains committed to delivering effective solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.

Commenting on the orders, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said, "These significant order wins underscore DEV IT's commitment to driving digital transformation across key sectors, from manufacturing and real estate to public sector initiatives. Our team is dedicated to delivering secure, scalable, and impactful solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals with greater efficiency.

Dhyey Consulting, our fully owned subsidiary, has secured valuable projects with leading players like Insolar Energy, Toray Kusumgar, and Atlanta Electricals. These partnerships reflect our expanding footprint in energy, automotive, and manufacturing industries, aligning with our strategic vision to strengthen our capabilities and market presence.

Our ability to serve diverse sectors, such as the Gujarat Maritime Board and Dosti Realty, further demonstrates our adaptability and technical prowess. By offering a wide array of services from IT infrastructure and cloud solutions to advanced analytics and ERP implementations, we are well-positioned to support organizations in overcoming their unique challenges and achieving meaningful, sustainable growth. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to enhance our client's operational effectiveness through innovative technology solutions."

