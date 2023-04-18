Devender Goswami, Blurock Wealth recognized by Minister Aman Arora, Punjab Government At Pillars Of India, Event By Inmyciti

New Delhi [India], April 18 (/SRV): Inmyciti Orgzed The "The Pillars Of India, Held On Mar 23, 2023, At JW Marriott, Chandigarh In Collaboration With The Government Of Punjab (Aap Party). Devender Goswami, Owner At Blurock Wealth Who Is A Financial Planner, Investment Consultant & Is Into Wealth Management And Portfolio Management Services Was Recognized As One Of Pioneers Of New Punjab To Have Brought Expansion & Growth To Punjab. He Was Felicitated By The Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Government Of Punjab. The Aim Was To Acknowledge The Industrialists For Bringing Gdp Growth, Development, Technical Advancements, And Employment Generation & Opportunities To Punjab.

The Chief Guest, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora Who Enlightened The Audience By Speaking About The Future Prospects Of Bringing Clean & Renewable Energy Projects To Punjab As Well As How Industrialists Can Be A Part Of The Same. The Employment Generation & Trainings Needed To Educate The Youth & Later Provide Them With Work Opportunities Is Of Utmost Importance.

Blurock Wealth Which Is An Initiative Of Devender Goswami CFPCM By Financial Planning Standard Board & Certified Volatility Coach By Rvcc Having An Experience Of More Than 19 Years In Wealth Management And Financial Planning Based Out Of Ludhiana. Matriculation From Bvm School, Bachelors In Commerce From Scd Govt College Then After Earning Masters Degree In Financial Management From Pcte. I Have Worked With The Top Most Bank In Financial Planning & Wealth Management Profile. He Also Has Approximately 10 Years Experience With India's Top Most Asset Management Compes As Channel Management Profile. With Profound Experience Of Various Investment Tools Founded Registered Company Namely Blurock Wealth, Which Is Financial Product Distribution Company Which Covers Planning Of Financial Goals Advising The Various Asset Classes Of Private Wealth Creation And Execution Services. Their Goal Is To Provide You With The Peace Of Mind And Assurance That Comes With Quality Services And A Dedication To Our Esteemed Clients That We Have. We Are Managing Portfolios Of Various Hni Families Of The Country And Some Overseas Clients Also. They Are Honored With Many Awards On Country Level & Overseas In Prestigious Forums. In 2022, Awarded By Top 10 Sammaan Award Of Mfrt Held At Bengaluru. Awarded Among Top 3 Volatility Coaches Influencers Of India In 2021. Received Lot Of Testimonials From Satisfied Clients With Many Success Stories.

Blurock Wealth Provides A Wide Range Of Services To You. They Are A Comprehensive One-Stop Financial Powerhouse And Can Help Meet Your Financial Needs. Their Financial Planning Certified Background Gives Us A Cutting-Edge In Providing Financial Planning Services But They Do Much More Than Just Plan Your Finances.

1) Financial Goal Planning And Risk Management Services:

At Blurock™ Wealth We Understand That Personal Financial Goal Planning Is About More Than Just Money. It's About Helping Our Clients To Discover Their Risk Appetite And Define Their Most Optimized Goals With Realistic Approach Of Wealth Creation In Long Term Then Applying Those Goals To Their Financial Plan. We Classify Financial Planning In Two Ways:

A) Comprehensive Financial Planning

Contingency, Insurance, Investment, Retirement, Tax, Estate & Philanthropy Planning

B) Goal Based Financial Planning

Short-Term, Intermediate & Long-Term Financial Goals

2) Execution Services:

Blurock™[?] Wealth Can Help You Realize The Correct Strategy On 'How To' Act On Your Personal Financial Plan. We Will Provide You End-To-End Support Right From Drawing Up The Plan To Helping You Choose The Right Investment Products And Monitoring Them Periodically. Applying Rebalancing Asset Classes If Needed As Per The Risk Profile Or Nearing Financial Goals.

Our Featured Offerings:

Mutual Funds, Insurance, Small Saving Schemes, Personal Tax Solutions, Wills, Gift Deeds Preparation & Execution, Paper Gold Bonds & Real Estate Projects

As In Our Country, The Financial Products Awareness Is Not There. A Lot Of Institutions Has Distributed Financial Products To The Clients Without Checking Suitability Of Products And The Risk Associated With Them. Prudent Solutions For The Clients On The Path Of Financial Freedom Journey Needed Hand Holding Of All Clients During Volatile Markets. Managing Behaviour Gaps Of The Clients During Various Economic Cycle Is Having Utmost Importance In Long Term Journey Of Multiplying Wealth. Let Us Help You To Reach The Financial Awareness To The Grass Root Levels Of The Country That We Set Together. Our Aim Is Not Only To Generate Wealth For You In A Sustainable Way, But We Would Also Like To Chart A Course For Wealth Preservation And Transfer. Our Belief Is To Work For Clients So That Money Would Never Be An Issue That Comes In The Way Of Their Aspirations.

Www.Blurockwealth.Com

Https://Www.Instagram.Com/Blurockwealth/

