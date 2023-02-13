Devendra Ramesh Prabhudesai: A Visionary Indian businessman and Philanthropist Leading the Way in India

New Delhi (India), February 13: Devendra R. Prabhudesai, A 34-year-old, One of the top businessmen in the country. This young business tycoon is making his mark in the Indian business world with the upcoming five-star hotels. And with a larger vision to build a hospital, and college in Goa. With a passion for giving back to society, Prabhudesai’s ventures aim to make a positive impact in the community. Devendra R. Prabhudesai has a net worth of Approx. 7200 Crores.

Devendra R. Prabhudesai is a billionaire businessman, He is the chairman and Managing director of RV Business House and also the Chief Managing Director of RV Estates and Founder and Chief Managing Director of RV Events and Sports Management, is a man of many talents. He is also the founder and partner of DSN Metal and Infrastructure, Green Goa Realtors, and a director at Shree Devi Mauli Stores and RV Healthcare. Additionally, he is a partner at RV Mines and Minerals. He has won the Mumbai Achievers Awards title as Young Business Tycoon of the Year 2021 .

A proud Goan, Prabhudesai has a strong connection to his roots, being the grandson of the martyred Bala Gopal Prabhudesai, who played a major role in the liberation of Goa. The Prabhudesai family is one of the biggest landowners in the State of Goa, As a Nature Lover Family Devendra’s grandfather has planted over 10,000 trees in the village of Dhargal. Devendra R Prabudesai is a prominent entrepreneur and belongs to a reputed business family in Goa. The RV Business house is one of the leading corporate groups in Goa. He is an entrepreneur who believes in dreaming big and achieving those dreams with unmatched grit and persistence He is an active Member of community and Social life serving people of Goa and Maharashtra, And in terms of heavy charity across India.

Devendra R Prabhudesai is coming up with a luxurious residential and commercial project in Goa and a residential project in Mumbai.

With his ambitious projects, Devendra R. Prabhudesai is poised to make a lasting impact in India. By providing top-notch hospitality, healthcare, and education, he is setting the stage for a better future for all.

