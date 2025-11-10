Devisa Jewellery Launches in Delhi with Inaugural Offer of Zero Making Charges and Grand Rewards

New Delhi [India], November 10: Delhi already has a jewellery heaven, Karol Bagh, but now it has got even better with the introduction of a new fine-jewellery company under the House of Durga name, which is always trusted with the trade as well as retailing. Based on the history of the company with integrity and customer trust, Devisa now enters into a fine jewellery business, providing a contemporary buying experience that comes with guaranteed purity, honest pricing, and long-term value.

The flag-ship showroom, on Bank Street, Karol -Bagh, is 5,000 sq.ft. in area and carries a large line of Hallmarked Gold Jewellery, Certified Natural Diamonds, Gold Coins and Bridal Collections. Its choice of selections presents a combination of olden times art with modern shopping, placing Devisa as the cheapest in the country to buy 22 00 KT Gold Jewellery and Gold Coins, with an opening offer of 0 00 Making Charges. By launching this, Devisa expects to achieve a new standard of value, splendour and openness in the retail of fine jewellery.

Devisa had declared its Inaugural Offer, 4th, Karol Bagh ka Sabse Bada Gold Lucky Draw Carnival to celebrate the launch. Each customer will be offered a lucky draw ticket with every purchase of 10,000 rupees, and this will entitle them to the major prize, which is the chance to win a new car, refrigerator, air conditioner, and other high-quality appliances. The customers also have a zero-marking charge on the 22 KT gold jewellery, as well as gold coins, which guarantees them the real value, certified purity, and transparent pricing. Also, a Buy-1-Get-1-Free deal on certified natural diamond jewellery below 1.5 lakh is what makes this one of the most appealing, value-based jewellery introductions of the season in Delhi.

Talking of the launch, Mr Rajesh Verma, Business Development Manager at Devisa, said: The Devisa Jewellery launch is not just a new showroom, but that is what we have been boasting about over the years. Our zero charge offer is a demonstration of our prejudices that jewellery purchasing must be based on integrity, sincerity, and authentic value. We have established the place where authenticity is matched with confidence, and each customer will get away with happiness and contentment. We will bring the fine jewellery closer to all the families of Delhi, where individuals feel the beauty and the confidence in all their purchases. We intend to open an additional three stores in Delhi by the year 2026. Devisa is our attempt to redesign the KarolBagh shopping experience – to make fine jewellery accessible, just and futuristic.

Devisa Jewellery is a brand named after a word, Devi, yet it glorifies the grace, power and goddess of every woman with the help of designs so elegant, versatile and timeless. The brand is sponsored by House of Durga, a reputable trading and retail company since 2013, that transfers the company values of integrity, transparency and customer trust to fine jewellery. This new venture offers the company the opportunity to move into the consumer retail sector, selling a carefully selected assortment of accessories to all occasions, such as simple style to a bridal fashion statement, with both quality and authenticity and contemporary style. The Devisa Jewellery store, which is situated at Block No.M, Bank Street, Nalwala Estate, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, accepts customers every day between 11am and 8pm. Shoppers may call 778 -000- 2626 with inquiries.