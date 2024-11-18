Devotees Found Relief from Ailments, Blessed with Wealth at Bhairav Ashtami Mahayagya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] November 18:A grand nine-day Bhairav Ashtami Festival is being celebrated in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. Under the guidance of Dr. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, the Peethadhishwar of Parshva Padmavati Shakti Peeth Dham, Tamil Nadu, and the All-India Batuk Bhairav Devotee Association, the event will continue until November 23. Siddha Sadhak Vasant Vijay Maharaj blessed thousands of gathered devotees with the grace of Devi Padmavati and Batuk Bhairav Nath and instructed them to bring eight coins, which were then consecrated with sacred mantras. Devotees, having received the blessings for happiness and prosperity, are immersed in devotion.

During this grand Bhairav Ashtami Festival in Neemuch, devotees are experiencing miraculous divine occurrences daily. During the grand story-telling sessions and rituals, devotees are miraculously receiving blessings in the form of coins, cardamom, cloves, rudraksha, etc., in their pockets and purses, symbolizing the grace of Goddess Padmavati and prosperity.

Speaking on the significance of these rituals, “National Saint Dr. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj” stated, “The great sacrificial ritual (Mahayaag) and the storytelling meditation on Bhairav Ashtami hold special importance.” Thousands of devotees were relieved of incurable diseases during the great sacrifice dedicated to the crisis-relieving Bhairav Nath. Additionally, Gurudev offered 2024 types of sweets to Lord Bhairav as a prayer for the country’s relief from pandemics, challenges of terrorism, and economic growth—marking the first such grand offering of its kind worldwide.

During this event, stories, meditation, Mahayaag, and free meals and services were provided for all devotees by Dr. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj, demonstrating the spirit of selfless service of this celebration. “This ritual is performed not only for the prosperity and peace of the country but also to spread the light of devotion and faith among devotees,” said Dr. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj.

The record of 2024 types of sweets offered to Bhairav Dev and an 84,000 square-foot rangoli will be registered with 50 different institutions globally.

The event is hosted under the patronage of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, MPs from Neemuch-Mandsaur CP Joshi and Sudhir Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar, MLAs Om Prakash Saklecha from Jawad, Dilip Singh Parihar from Neemuch, Shri Chand Kripalani from Nimbahera, Madhavji Maru from Manasa, Sajjan Singh, District Panchayat President, BJP District President Pawan Patidar, Swati Gaurav Chopra, Chairperson of Municipal Council, and Anupal Singh, Regional Minister of VHP. This program exemplifies unparalleled devotion and worship.

