DFS Secretary chairs meeting to expedite resolution of public grievances

New Delhi [India], January 1 : M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS) chaired a meeting on Wednesday and reviewed 20 randomly selected public grievances resolved by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and insurance companies to assess resolution quality.

The meeting was also attended by complainants, PSBs, insurance companies and regulators.

DFS Secretary reiterated the Prime Minister's direction given in Pragati meeting held on December 26, 2024, that all the senior officers at the level of Chairman/ MD/ ED of PSBs/PSICs should review at least 20 cases to monitor the quality of resolution of the resolved grievances every month.

During the review meeting, the DFS Secretary observed that the majority of customers raised complaints due to genuine grievances against an organisation, and stressed that customer satisfaction is at the heart of the grievance redressal mechanism.

Nagaraju also stressed that any laxity/ negligence in grievance redressal is against the ethos of customer service and diminishes the reputation/ brand value of the organisation and directed that the public grievances be addressed sincerely and positively in a time-bound manner.

DFS Secretary also stressed devising suitable technical/IT solutions to minimise the repetitive complaints of a similar nature which would save time of resolution and increase the efficiency of the resolution process.

