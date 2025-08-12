DGCA issues notice to IndiGo for using 'non-qualified' simulators to train pilots

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for using "non-qualified simulators" to train 1,700 pilots operating to three critical airports with difficult runway conditions that require specialised handling of aircraft to ensure safe landings and take-offs.

The show cause notice states that IndiGo conducted Category C (Critical) airfield training for flight commanders and first officers using non-qualified simulators.

The DGCA has stated that a review of IndiGo’s simulator training data showed several Full Flight Simulators used for training, testing, or checking for airfields such as Kozhikode, Leh, and Kathmandu were not qualified or approved for the specific airport models, as required under the Civil Aviation Rules (CAR).

The notice states that IndiGo has failed to ensure the use of appropriately qualified simulators for training related to Class III (critical) airports, in violation of the CAR provisions.

The civil aviation regulator has set a 14–day deadline for IndiGo to respond to the notice as to why action should not be taken against the airline for the lapse under the provisions of the Aircraft Rules and CAR.

IndiGo confirmed receiving a show-cause notice from the DGCA for alleged lapses in simulator training conducted for nearly 1,700 pilots and said it is reviewing it.

The IndiGo spokesperson said: "We confirm receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA pertaining to the simulator training of some of our pilots. We are in the process of reviewing the same and will respond to the regulator within the stipulated timeline."

"We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance across our operations," the airline added.

The Kozhikode airport has a tabletop runway, which is built on elevated terrain and can present unique challenges for pilots. There is a higher risk because the drop-off at the end of the runway increases the risk of overruns by an aircraft. Besides, the elevated position can create an optical illusion where the runway appears closer than it actually is.

The Leh airport is one of the highest in the world, situated at 10,682 feet (3,256 meters) above sea level. This lower air pressure and reduced oxygen levels impact aircraft performance and require specialised pilot training. The airport is located amidst high mountains, creating a complex flight path and making visual navigation crucial, especially during approach and departure.

