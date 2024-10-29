Dhanteras 2024:Jio Financial Services Launches Digital Gold Investment Plan Starting From Rs.10

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras 2024, Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services has introduced "SmartGold" through its Jio Finance app, enabling customers to buy pure gold for as little as ₹10. This new feature offers customers the flexibility to purchase gold digitally and redeem it for cash, gold coins, or jewelry.

Through SmartGold, customers can effortlessly redeem their gold holdings either for cash or as physical gold, with the option to take delivery for holdings starting at 0.5 grams. Physical gold delivery is available in 0.5gm, 1gm, 2gm, 5gm, and 10gm denominations. Additionally, SmartGold supports flexible purchase options, allowing customers to buy in rupee or gram denominations.

The physical gold corresponding to customers’ investments will be stored in insured vaults, ensuring safety and security. Users can track live market prices of gold through the Jio Finance app for transparency. This initiative aims to simplify the process of investing in gold, particularly during traditional buying seasons like Dhanteras.