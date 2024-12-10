Dhanuka Agritech Celebrates Excellence in Farming

New Delhi [India], December 10: Dhanuka Agritech, a leader in agricultural innovation, was honored to support the sugarcane category at the prestigious 3-day Millionaire Farmers of India (MFOI) event. This landmark event brought together the brightest minds and hardworking hands of the agricultural community, celebrating their dedication and achievements.

At the event, Dhanuka Agritech candidly showcased its innovative agricultural solutions to a wide and diverse audience of farmers, experts, and stakeholders from across India. The highlight of the event was recognizing an award-winning farmer from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for excelling in the Sugarcane category with Dhanuka's unique offerings. His remarkable contributions to the sector have set a benchmark of excellence and innovation in farming practices.

The Millionaire Farmers of India (MFOI) Awards is a prestigious event that brings together farmers, agricultural innovators, and leaders from around the world to shape the future of farming. India's economy and strength are built on the hard work of its farmers, though their efforts are often overlooked. This event aimed to recognize farmers who have transformed agriculture through innovation, resilience, and sustainable practices.

“We are deeply honored to be part of this celebration of the resilience and ingenuity of India’s farmers. At Dhanuka, our core mission is to equip farmers with cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance productivity but also foster long-term sustainability. The achievements of the award-winning farmer stand as a powerful example of how innovation can transform agriculture. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to him and all the other awardees, whose exceptional contributions inspire us all.” said Chairman Emeritus Dr. R.G Agarwal – Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech takes pride in being a partner in the journey of Indian farmers, striving to create a brighter, more sustainable future for agriculture. The company applauds the farming community and extends its support for their continued success in achieving their milestones in the times ahead.

