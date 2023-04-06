Dhanwantaris Chrysalis, renowned aesthetic treatment facility in Pune implements the use of an advanced Power Assisted Liposuction tool, Vibrasat Pro

New Delhi [India], April 6 (/SRV): Pune-based Art Aesthetic Healthcare and Surgery Centre, Dhanwantaris Chrysalis, led by the well-known Aesthetic Surgeon, Dr Salil Patil, has recently incorporated the use of Moller's Vibrasat Pro, a cutting-edge medical device which has been designed to increase the efficiency in one of the most popular aesthetic treatments, Power Assisted Liposuction. Using the first-rate medical device, the expert physicians at the clinic are not only set to deliver better results towards the aesthetic goals of the patients but also address a long-standing complaint of surgeons, heavy machinery-induced surgery fatigue, owing to the ergonomically enhanced design of the product.

With Vibrasat Pro, Dhanwantaris Chrysalis is on the track to serve more patients as the device, compared to its counterparts, is made to increase the speed, fat-aspiration volume, and accuracy of the liposuction, with the special ability to operate on tricky zones that previously proved to be both cumbersome and worrisome for the surgeons. What makes the device an imperative part of the inventory in the beauty augmentation segment of medical practice is that along with Vibrasat Pro's wide range of operations, including superficial, deep and large-volume liposuction, procedures involving the product are shorter and patients also take significantly less time to recover with minimal discomfort.

Contributing to the advanced functionality of the product, Vibrasat Pro has an ergonomic handle that fits comfortably into different hands, increasing the ease of operation. Moreover, the product has different cannula which serve different levels of challenges involved in liposuction as well as suit the different styles of operating for the surgeons so that they can comfortably carry out the process, thus furthering the effectiveness of the treatment. Additionally, the Boost feature of the device, which is meant to tackle the delicate portions of the body, can be easily turned on, without having to stop the procedure for the change of gear.

About the incorporation of the device, Dr Salil Patil said, " We have since the inception of our healthcare centre not only had an unwavering focus on patient satisfaction but on offering the best and the healthiest aesthetic treatment available. And towards keeping up with that legacy of excellence comes the incorporation of Vibrasat Pro. The device is one of the most cutting-edge tools to carry out Power Assisted Liposuction." Further explaining the significance of Vibrasat Pro, he added, "The field of aesthetic surgery is expanding its ambit with every passing day. Since 1975, Liposuction has evolved as an aesthetic procedure, starting from techniques such as wet liposuction, Ultrasonic Assisted Liposuction, laser liposuction and finally culminating into Power Assisted Liposuction. With each new technique the patient satisfaction and accuracy of the treatment have improved but what remained constant was surgeon fatigue as these processes are extensive. Vibrosat Pro is tackling exactly that and more, by also furthering the accuracy of the treatment and shortening the time taken for the operation. "

It is interesting to note that in this Dr Salil Patil, who has been the lifeblood of Dhanwantaris Chrysalis homes an advanced capability in Body Contouring, in addition to his other achievements in aesthetic surgery, a field in which the physician has become a well-regarded figure in India. Dr Patil (MCh Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery), who is the Director and Aesthetic Surgeon at Dhanwantaris Chrysalis, has some of the premier institutions in the country as his alma mater and the lieu of medical residencies. Also, having passed his medical studies with distinction, the surgeon has practised under several stalwarts before foraying on his own path of excellence with a thriving practice.

The quick implementation of the Vibrasat Pro in the treatments represents Dhanwantaris Chrysalis' efforts to offer the best-in-line treatment for its ever-growing patient base, who often seek the clinic's services due to word-of-mouth goodwill. Since its inception the facility has striven to keep itself updated on the best practices of the aesthetic treatment domain and has thus created an ecosystem of state-of-the-art services, complemented by world-class infrastructure. As a result, not only does the healthcare centre have a set of leading doctors but also gives prolonged individual attention to the needs of the patients. For the coming years as well, the clinic is poised to pave a roadmap for premium aesthetic treatment in India.

