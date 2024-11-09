Dharamkot Studio Announces 2nd Winter Residency Program for Artists and Creatives

India PR Distribution

Dharamkot (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 9: Dharamkot Studio, nestled in the scenic Himalayan village of Dharamkot, invites applications for its Winter Artist Residency Program, designed to support and inspire artists across various disciplines. This residency offers a unique setting for creatives to explore and develop their practice in a serene, secluded environment.

This program provides a flexible stay of 1 to 3 weeks, giving participants the freedom to choose a duration that suits their artistic needs. Artists will benefit from dedicated time to focus on their craft while enjoying the breathtaking mountain landscape, ideal for sparking inspiration and personal growth.

Residency Program Highlights

- Flexible Duration: Stay between 1 and 3 weeks.

- Location: Dharamkot village, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh - an idyllic setting offering mountain views and quiet spaces for creative work.

- Facilities: Includes private accommodation, meals, access to pottery and art spaces, and cozy common areas for interaction.

Residency Categories

1. Fully Funded Residency - Available for potters, ceramic artists, and art curators whose work aligns with the studio's vision.

2. Self-Funded Residency - Open to artists across disciplines, with a daily rate of Rs3,500 + 18% GST (includes private room, meals, and studio access). Self-funded categories cover a broad spectrum, including Visual Arts, Digital Arts, Performing Arts, Literary Arts, Applied Arts, and more.

Application Process

To apply, artists must submit:

- Personal details, preferred dates, and stay duration.

- Portfolio of recent work, an artist statement, and a project proposal.

- CV and two professional references.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of senior ceramic artists and Dharamkot Studio team members. Selection criteria focus on artistic quality, alignment with the residency's goals, project feasibility, and engagement with the community.

Program Benefits

Residents will have the opportunity to:

- Build Community: Engage with artists from diverse backgrounds, fostering new ideas and collaborations.

- Focus on Creation: Dedicate uninterrupted time to their work, away from daily distractions.

- Draw Inspiration from Nature: Work amidst serene mountain views and peaceful surroundings.

- Gain Professional Exposure: Network with other creatives, expanding both personal and professional horizons.

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted via email to residency@dharamkotstudio.com. For more details, visit [Dharamkot Studio's website](https://www.dharamkotstudio.com/).

About Dharamkot Studio

As India's largest pottery and art space, Dharamkot Studio offers an inspiring environment for creative growth. Known for its workshops, courses, and residency programs, the studio provides artists with unique opportunities to deepen their craft and connect with a supportive community.

Location and Travel

Dharamkot Studio is easily accessible by air, bus, or train, with Dharamshala Airport just 20 km away. Though January and February can be cold, days are typically sunny, and travel remains uninterrupted even with snowfall.

Weather Conditions

January and February bring cold temperatures, ranging from 10°C during sunny days to -7°C at night. Snowfall is typical, but travel remains accessible.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dharamkot Studio Press Team

Email: residency@dharamkotstudio.com

Phone: +91 98160 96575

