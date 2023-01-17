Dharni Capital Services Limited brings its IPO for Rs 1074 lakhs; Issue opens on the 18th of January, 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17: Dharni Capital Services Limited offers diversified financial services such as Mutual Fund Distribution, Fixed Deposit Distribution, Real Estate Brokerage, Technical Consultancy & Outsourcing services. It offers a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and has presence across both online and offline channels. The company with a special focus on financial advisory services is coming up with its IPO for 53,70,000 shares to raise Rs 1074.00 lakhs on BSE SME platform. The promoters of the company are Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka and Mrs. Preeti Saraogi.

The face value per equity share is ₹1 and the issue price per share will be ₹20, including a share premium of ₹19 per equity share. The lot size is of 6,000 equity shares. Out of the 53,70,000 shares being offered, 25,50,000 shares are reserved for the Non-Retail Investor, 25,50,000 shares are reserved for the retail investors and 2,70,000 shares have been reserved under the market maker quota. The issue opens on the 18th January 2023 and will close on the 20th January, 2023. It will subsequently be listed on the BSE SME platform. The lead manager to the issue is Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards the following objects:

Investment in Wholly owned Subsidiary Company General corporate purpose

For FY2022, the company registered a total revenue of ₹1,469.40 lakhs as compared to ₹255.41 lakhs in FY2021, while the total revenue for H1FY23 stood at ₹304.95 lakhs. It registered an EBITDA of ₹134.34 lakhs in FY2022 as compared to ₹21.90 lakhs in FY2021, while the EBITDA for H1FY2023 stood at ₹80.55 lakhs. For FY2022, its PAT was ₹96.58 lakhs as compared to ₹15.26 lakhs for FY2021, while PAT for H1FY2023 is ₹58.73 lakhs.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker having offices at Mumbai & Jaipur. The founding partners of the firm posses a combined experience of over 40 years. guided by an expert advisory professionals. It follows a long-term engagement and value addition over transactional approach.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor