Madonna jokes about 'Swelling from Surgery' post Grammys criticism

Madonna has quite an answer for those who trolled her for her recent Grammy's appearance.

On Monday, Madonna posted a tweet that appeared to be in response to some who had criticised her appearance earlier in the month while she was presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Madonna took to Twitter to share a photo of herself looking into the camera, wearing a baseball cap and sporting braided hair, and wrote, "Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down."

https://twitter.com/Madonna/status/1627713003238965248

The message came out two weeks after Madonna uploaded an Instagram video of some of her favourite moments from the Grammy Awards. She also addressed those trolling her appearance at the Grammys with a long note that she posted alongside the video. She wrote, "I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys -- a History making moment."

She added, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!! Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny..."

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she added.

