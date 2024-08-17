dhartii Launches New Beauty & Skincare Category to Promote Ethical and Sustainable Living

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 17: dhartii, the pioneering e-commerce platform dedicated to providing consumers with reliable and ethical product options, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Beauty & Skincare category. This new addition aligns perfectly with dhartii's mission to cater to consumers who aspire to lead glamorous lifestyles while remaining committed to the well-being of the planet.

As the world shifts towards more conscious consumption, today's consumers are increasingly scrutinising the products they use, favouring options that are as beneficial for their lifestyle as they are for the environment. dhartii has identified a significant gap in the marketa lack of platforms solely focused on serving the needs of this well-informed and environmentally-conscious audience. In response, dhartii has stepped in to fill this void, offering a curated selection of beauty and skincare products that meet the highest ethical standards.

The new Beauty & Skincare category will feature brands renowned for their commitment to ethical practices, including Aminu, IBA, Ozone, and Glamveda. These brands are cruelty-free, vegan, toxin-free, and made from natural and organic ingredients. Whether it's dermatology-tested, or locally produced, dhartii ensures that each product aligns with its core values of sustainability and integrity.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Beauty & Skincare category, which we believe will resonate with our community of mindful consumers," said Talween Saleh, Founder of dhartii. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop solution for individuals who value both personal well-being and environmental stewardship. By offering products that are not only effective but also ethically produced, we aim to make sustainable living accessible and glamorous."

To celebrate the launch, dhartii is offering exclusive promotions, including coupon codes and free samplers for first-time users. This allows customers to experience the products before committing to full-size purchases. In addition, dhartii will feature educational content, including skincare routines, influencer videos, and the benefits of toxin-free products, to help consumers make informed choices.

The platform's seamless customer experience extends beyond product selection. dhartii offers reliable transaction support, easy return and replacement policies, and post-purchase interactions to ensure complete customer satisfaction. The addition of chatbots and smooth site navigation further enhances the shopping experience, making it easier than ever for customers to find and purchase products that align with their values.

As dhartii continues to grow, it remains committed to collaborating with brands and influencers who share its vision for a sustainable future. Together, they will educate consumers on the importance of choosing ethical products while making it easier for them to incorporate sustainability into their daily lives.

About dhartii

dhartii.in is an e-commerce platform dedicated to offering consumers a wide range of ethical and sustainable products. With a focus on quality and integrity, dhartii serves as a one-stop solution for individuals seeking to live a glamorous yet eco-friendly lifestyle. From beauty and skincare to everyday essentials, dhartii empowers consumers to make mindful choices without compromising on style or effectiveness.

