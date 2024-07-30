DHL Express India launches Rakhi Express offering customers up to 50 per cent discounts

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: DHL Express, a global leader in international express services, is adding to the joy of Raksha Bandhan by offering retail customers exclusive offers and discounts. Valid until 19th August 2024, customers can enjoy discounts and promotions to send rakhis and gift shipments ranging from 0.5 kg to 20 kg globally. These offers are available at DHL's extensive network of over 700 retail service points nationwide and on its official website.

In today's interconnected world, people migrate to different regions for better educational opportunities, career growth, or an improved quality of life. Consequently, families often find themselves separated by distance during festive occasions, unable to celebrate together. The festival of 'Raksha Bandhan' unites families to celebrate and honor the bond of love and protection shared between siblings. DHL Express aims to connect families celebrating the festival through 'Rakhi Express', offering up to 50% discounts to ship their thoughtfully curated presents that convey love and joy.

Sandeep Juneja, Vice President - Commercial, DHL Express India, commented on the offer, saying, "Rakhi Express, a heartfelt service we provide our customers every year, holds immense significance as it bridges the gap between families separated during the joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan. At DHL Express India, we live by our purpose of 'Connecting People, Improving Lives,' and Rakhi Express epitomizes this commitment.

As we launch this powerful initiative, we strive to make a profound impact on the lives of families, turning moments of separation into cherished memories of togetherness. Join us in celebrating the spirit of Rakhi, as we connect hearts and bring joy to every doorstep worldwide."

Utilizing DHL's extensive global network, which spans 220 countries and territories, customers can easily send their rakhi gifts. The offer ensures complete shipment visibility, with proactive SMS and email updates ensuring smooth and hassle-free deliveries worldwide. To inquire about this offer, customers can contact DHL Express via the toll-free number 1800 11 1345 or visit the DHL website at https://www.dhl.com/in-en/home.html to get a quote and book a shipment online.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

