Dhoop Chhaon got a lot of appreciation at the special screening, all the stars present became emotional

Dhoop Chhaon is all set to release simultaneously across India on 4th November. Before the release, a special screening of the film was organized in Mumbai where all the actors, technicians and many film personalities associated with the film were present. By the end of the screening of the film, almost everyone had tears in their eyes. Everyone had become emotional. Actually, the story of the film is based on family values. The story is the story of today's house. In which the struggle of two brothers has been shown, how to fulfill their dreams by working hard, but at any cost the family should not be allowed to disintegrate.

The story of the film 'Dhoop Chhaon' is also very close to the truth. The film Dhoop Chhaon is a story of two brothers who are deeply in love with each other and always try to keep their family under one roof. Many difficulties come in front of those two brothers, how they have to face them. Rahul Dev plays a Sardar. There is a lot of maturity and naturalness in his acting. After Rahul Dev, Abhishek Duhan has impressed a lot in terms of acting. He has done full justice to his character. His body language, dialogue delivery and acting ability are commendable. Aham Sharma played his character well. The presence of Atul Srivastava has given life to the film while Samiksha Bhatnagar has done a great job in both the negative shades.

Produced under the banner of Forever Big Entertainment, Dhoop Chhaon stars Rahul Dev, Abhishek Duhan, Atul Srivastava, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Aham Sharma, Rahul Bagga, Shubhangi Latkar, Ashish Dixit, Aryan Bajaj, Shailene and Smriti Bathija in the lead roles. The writer of the film is Hemant Sharan and Amit Sarkar. The music directors of the film are Amitabh Ranjan, Neeraj Sridhar and Kashi Richard while Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Anvesha, Bhumi Trivedi, Salman Ali and Arun Dev Yadav are its singers. The media consultant is Sarvesh Kashyap and the plan is to release the film in more than 300 screens across India.

